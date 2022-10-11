Read full article on original website
WTVC
Hamilton County Mayor chooses not to reappoint County Attorney Rheubin Taylor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp told County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on Friday that he would not be reappointed as the County Attorney. Mayor Wamp says he will immediately begin a search to identify an appointment to bring before the County Commission. “I respect Mr. Taylor...
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
crossvillenews1st.com
ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON
The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
brianhornback.com
Roane County’s Mrs. Republican Liz Holiway Gains Her Heavenly Home
The Lord called Mrs. REPUBLICAN Liz Holiway home today….. She is the longest serving Elected Official in Roane County and the longest serving member of the Tennessee Republican Party State Executive Committee. Because of alphabetical order, Mrs. Liz had to sit beside me and now I won’t be able...
WTVC
Meigs County residents asking TWRA to move invasive carp barrier, warn of economic impact
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is working to prevent an invasive carp species from migrating further along the Tennessee River. It includes placing barriers and BioAcoustic fish fences to help prevent the 30-pound Asian carp from traveling upstream and impacting our waterways. Aaron Bentley...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 18
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 18. Municipal Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keyton Allen – Revoked DL/Alias Cap, Insurance, Speeding. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Kevin Baliff –...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County. Both teams come into this game with a 4-3 record.
WTVC
City council confirms application for quarry near Black Creek to be withdrawn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The applicant requesting to build a new quarry near Black Creek is now looking to withdraw that application, Chattanooga city council confirmed Thursday. They've actually withdrawn there application, says Andrew Stone. Andrew Stone is the Black Creek president. Councilman Chip Henderson says he plans to make...
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
WTVC
Dunlap Fire Department gives reminder about avoiding heater fires
Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Fire Department says to be careful if you have heaters in your home. The department says they arrived to a fire call to find a chair too close to a gas heater. They say the damage was minor. Dunlap Fire Department also advises those with...
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN WOMAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BURGLARY AFTER EVADING POLICE INTO AN OCCUPIED RESIDENCE
A woman was charged with aggravated burglary after she reportedly ran into someone’s home trying to escape Harriman police. According to the warrant, police went to Sewanee St. on Oct. 6 looking for Kimberly D. Dagnan, who had four active warrants. “Upon arrival, I knocked on the door to...
WDEF
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
Boyfriend accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend in Gilmer County, sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boyfriend has been accused and faces a murder charge in connection to his 29-year-old girlfriend's death, the Gilmer County Sheriff said Thursday. The sheriff said Wednesday morning deputies and EMS responded to a reported "medical emergency" at a home off of Tails Creek Road in Gilmer County.
