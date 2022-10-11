Read full article on original website
TAP!
4d ago
We have had the good Fortune to live on Keuka Lake in the heart ❤️ of the Finger Lakes. It is crystal clear & still incredibly clean. We don’t have public water all our water comes from the Lake! Cooking, drinking, washing everything! We have been enjoying our lake home for 52yrs. Never had a problem or issues with our water! Most residents are seasonal & it’s almost deserted in the winter! In my opinion Keuka is the best of the Finger Lakes & I have been on all of them. ❤️Keuka Lake! 👍🚤🏊♂️
Reply
2
Related
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States. My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
National Record Set in New York State Broken a Week Later
Records are meant to fall. Roger Maris' American League home run record recently fell after 61 years, when the Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd HR of the 2022 season. As in many cases, records can stand for decades. But in this particular story, a national record has fallen after just a little over one week.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
Crime message hits home for Lee Zeldin in New York governor’s contest
The GOP congressman was attacked at a campaign stop and had a random shooting outside his house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
823
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 1