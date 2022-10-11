Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
George Clooney chose 'Ticket to Paradise' for the 'breather' we all need right now
George Clooney needed a rom-com just as badly as the rest of us. The "Ticket to Paradise" star joins CNN's "Who's Talking To Chris Wallace?" this week, where he explained why he chose to return to the romantic comedy genre with his pal and co-star Julia Roberts. "I got sent...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery
Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Graham Norton says 'cancel culture' is really just accountability
The phrase "cancel culture" has become a ubiquitous catchall that celebrities may cling to after they make a controversial or offensive statement. But Graham Norton doesn't think that's the correct description for what really happens when fans criticize "canceled" people. The right word, he says, is "accountability." Norton, the host...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane: 'One of the funniest people I've met'
Stars from the "Harry Potter" universe are paying tribute to Hogwart's resident gentle half-giant, Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday. In a statement provided to CNN by a representative, Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane, 72 -- who played Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film franchise -- "one of the funniest people I've met" and recalled how the actor "used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nicki Minaj criticizes Grammys for moving 'Super Freaky Girl' to pop category
Nicki Minaj has a message for the Recording Academy after they moved her song "Super Freaky Girl" from a rap category to a pop category for award consideration. "I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG ('Super Freaky Girl') has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!" Minaj wrote in a series of tweets, referring to the Latto song. "ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Brendan Fraser has thoughts about why Tom Cruise's 'Mummy' reboot flopped
Brendan Fraser wasn't a part of the 2017 reboot of "The Mummy," but he has a theory about why the Tom Cruise led film wasn't a blockbuster. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. 'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."
They Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine, So I'm Prescribing 31 Funny Tweets By The Women Of Twitter To Cure All Of Society's Ills
"since we can't use those beer rings anymore i've been choking turtles with my bare hands" —@Tanya_Sabrinaaa
Comments / 0