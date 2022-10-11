ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas' 24-21 win over Iowa State

That certainly wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve seen the Texas Longhorns play, but they came away win a win to mark their first three-game conference win streak under Steve Sarkisian. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Horns’ 24-21 win over the Cyclones. Texas found a...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian provides injury updates on three Texas players

The Texas Longhorns suffered several injuries against the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday’s 24-21 win, including an impactful injury sustained by junior cornerback Ryan Watts, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that all three players injured — sophomore left guard Hayden Conner and junior safety Jerrin Thompson, in addition to Watts — all suffered stingers.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Live Reaction: Texas survives against Iowa State

After blowing a second-half lead, the Texas Longhorns put the ball in the hands of their offense to score a go-ahead touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones and came away with a 24-21 win. Texas struggled to get the offense going early, going scoreless in the first quarter, but managed...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State advanced stats preview

The Texas Longhorns came to play in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners last week in the Cotton Bowl. Their 49-0 triumph was the most points Texas has ever scored in the rivalry and delivered Oklahoma their biggest shutout loss in history. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s play calling matched with quarterback Quinn Ewers’ amazing execution put the offense in full throttle. We also saw the defense seem to play at full intensity for the whole game, granted OU quarterback Davis Beville did not seem to pose a threat at any point during the game.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Roschon Johnson calls 24-21 Texas victory over Iowa State a '5-star win'

Two years ago, the Iowa State Cyclones scored the final 13 points in a 23-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns, prompting an infamous claim by running back Breece Hall that it was “five-star culture versus five-star players.”. In scoring the 27 unanswered points against the Longhorns last year in...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: Texas commit Arch Manning will reportedly be in Austin this weekend for another unofficial visit

2023 quarterback Arch Manning, a Texas Longhorns commit, is making his way to Austin again this weekend, according to OrangeBloods. Manning will be on an unofficial visit. Austin American-Statesman: Golden: On heels of epic shutout, Texas defense taking center stage. Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Dylan Disu is healthy, eager to make...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home meeting with Iowa State

On Saturday morning, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in hopes of another stop of their revenge tour. The last time around, the Cyclones overcame a slow start to enjoy a 30-7 win, but the Horns enter as the favorites in hopes of a three-game conference win streak.
AMES, IA
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers JUCO DT Derick Hunter

The Texas Longhorns have extended an offer to Hinds (Miss) Community College defensive tackle Derick Hunter Jr, originally a Texas A&M signee from the 2019 recruiting class who picked the Aggies over Florida, Florida State, and Miami. Hunter redshirted his freshman year and then played in every game on special...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance

Five-star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this season, but Friday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge the Texas Longhorns pledge took it to a new level. DeSoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: Texas would be undefeated with Quinn Ewers

The best win over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown’s history? 6-0 if not for Quinn Ewers’s injury?. That’s what the majority of Texas fans voted for in this week's SB Nation Reacts Survey!. When asked if the Longhorns' 49-0 route over Oklahoma was the greatest win...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Fearless Prediction - ISU

Matt Campbell said this was the best Texas team they've seen since he's been at ISU. Yet, ISU currently has a top 15 defense in the country. Sadly, they don't have the prolific offenses we're used to seeing. The good news is, ISU has already played Kansas and Kansas State. Both very low scoring games. I said last time that OU ended up being so bad and beaten up, that the RRR might not be a good gauge to know how good the Texas team is. Though when Texas plays a team so injured, we should shut them out. And we did. But I think now, this ISU game may tell us more than anything about what we have in this Texas team, and we'll get a good idea of how we play ISU vs how they played the likes of the Kansas teams.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas freshman redshirt tracker

The Texas Longhorns are now halfway through the 2022 regular season with six games played, providing an ideal time to check in on this year’s signing class and how many of the freshman have already burned their redshirts by playing in five or more games. X = did not...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Iowa State presents strength-on-strength matchup

The Texas Longhorns have said they’re on a revenge tour and the next on the list is the Iowa State Cyclones. Texas and Iowa State are teams moving in opposite directions, with Texas winning its last two games, including a big win in the Red River Showdown, while Iowa State hopes to snap a long losing streak while extending its run against Texas. The Cyclones are without much of what made their offense special in recent memory, breaking in new weapons on offense. However, the architect of their suffocating defense, DC Jon Heacock, still manages their pioneering alignment.
AMES, IA
