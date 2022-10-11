ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln officials don't think Pershing mural should be in a park; supporters hope to change minds

By MARGARET REIST Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
STERLING, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Mural#Vandalism#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#White Lotus Development
KETV.com

City of Omaha chops 161 trees at Seymour Smith Park, alerts for emerald ash borers

OMAHA, Neb. — Signs of emerald ash borers are sticking out at Seymour Smith Park. A city contractor finished cutting down 161 trees Wednesday. The Omaha Parks Department is alarmed by the number ash trees killed by emerald ash borers throughout the city. It's a reminder for homeowners to search for signs and remove the trees before they die to prevent any injuries.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Highway 81 back open after fire causes closure

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 81 is back open as the area has now been cleared, according to Nebraska 511. A wildfire is ongoing in northeast Nebraska. Smoke was visible looking north of Columbus. Nebraska 511 said Highway 81 was closed between NE 91 and 490 Street (eight...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Vet Center invites public to open house at new location in Lincoln on Friday

The Lincoln Vet Center is inviting the public to an open house on Friday to celebrate its new location at 211 S. 84th St. The open house and tours will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with Veterans Affairs and community partners hosting an information fair outside.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy