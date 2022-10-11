Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
MotoGP's Maverick Viñales Criticizes Supersport 300 After Recent Rider Death
The lower categories of international motorcycle racing have had a tragic last two years. In May 2021, 19-year-old Jason Dupasquier died in a Moto3 qualifying session after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In July 2021, 14-year-old Hugo Millan died in a European Talent Cup race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In September 2021, 15-year-old Dean Berta Viñales died in a Supersport 300 race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike.
Jalopnik
How to Watch NASCAR, MotoGP, NHRA and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, October 15-16
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, Formula 1, and ARCA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
J. D. McDuffie Has One of NASCAR's Saddest Records
When you talk about unbreakable NASCAR records, they typically revolve around a positive feat or streak. You have Bill Elliott's speed record at Talladega. His 212.808 MPH qualifying time ahead of the 1987 Winston 500 will live forever due to current NASCAR speed restrictions. Richard Petty racked up seven Daytona 500 wins. The only active NASCAR driver with a chance of touching Petty's record is Denny Hamlin, and he only has three wins at The Great American Race. Jeff Gordon set a number of unbreakable records during his Hall-of-Fame career, including most NASCAR Grand Slam wins and most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts. Then, there's J.D. McDuffie.
Watch a Tuned Ford Maverick Run a Quarter Mile Quicker Than a Dodge Challenger R/T
Buschur Racing"No replacement for displacement" is starting to sound like some grade-A Mopar nerd copium.
Jalopnik
Alex Bowman Sidelined With Concussion for Three More NASCAR Cup Series Races
Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will remain on the sidelines for at least three more NASCAR Cup Series races, RACER reports. After a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, Bowman has been suffering concussion-like symptoms, and a check-in with a doctor this week has shown he isn’t ready to make his return to the sport.
dcnewsnow.com
“The Fastest Woman on Earth” trailer previews Jessi Combs’ quest to break the land speed record
Jessi Combs’ ultimately fatal quest to break world land speed records is now the subject of an HBO Max documentary. Called “The Fastest Woman on Earth,” it premieres on the streaming service on Oct. 20. Combs was killed in a crash Aug. 27, 2019 during a record...
Jalopnik
Mazda Confirms Two Brand-New Engines for the U.S.
Mazda is continuing its march towards becoming a premium automaker. We finally have official word that the Zoom Zoom brand is giving the U.S. market two brand new engine options that will debut in two new crossovers. Mazda’s future engine plans have been back and forth for the past few...
Jalopnik
Sony Honda Mobility Is the Wild Card in Honda's EV Future
Sony Honda Mobility, the partnership between the like-minded tech and automotive giants to commercialize Sony’s Vision-S and Vision-S 02 concepts, is moving fast. The two firms joined forces in March, and in June they provided an update that they’d be seeking to create a new, standalone brand. On Thursday at a joint press conference, they announced that their vehicles will be built at an unnamed Honda facility in the United States, and that they’d be sold in North America and Japan in 2026.
Jalopnik
At $3,900, Will This 1997 Saturn SW1 Run Rings Around the Competition?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Saturn is the antithesis of another GM brand, the recently resurrected Hummer. Let’s see if this plastic-bodied wagon’s price makes it synonymous with good value. Watching the votes for yesterday’s $14,000 2011 Range Rover SC tally in real-time was fun as...
jalopyjournal.com
The Unknown ’31 Roadster
I don’t know about you, but I kinda dig original 50s era hot rods that have a ‘privateer’ quality to them… Roadster like this one with lots of personality, that was obviously garage-built by someone on a budget, and never intended to be a fancy Hot Rod magazine cover car. Check out those wheel-mounted front cycle fenders and the clear sun visors on the mystery windshield. If this particular jalopy looks familiar to you, it was featured on the cover of Pat Ganahl’s Lost Hot Rods II and seen in the Suede Palace during the 2014 GNRS in Pomona. The Unknown ’31 is now for sale in an upcoming Broad Arrow auction, and it could be yours!
