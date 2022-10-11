I don’t know about you, but I kinda dig original 50s era hot rods that have a ‘privateer’ quality to them… Roadster like this one with lots of personality, that was obviously garage-built by someone on a budget, and never intended to be a fancy Hot Rod magazine cover car. Check out those wheel-mounted front cycle fenders and the clear sun visors on the mystery windshield. If this particular jalopy looks familiar to you, it was featured on the cover of Pat Ganahl’s Lost Hot Rods II and seen in the Suede Palace during the 2014 GNRS in Pomona. The Unknown ’31 is now for sale in an upcoming Broad Arrow auction, and it could be yours!

