Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
WTOP
California to vote on constitutional right to abortion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians are voting now through Election Day on whether to approve a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion and contraception, one of several measures on ballots nationwide this November to address reproductive health care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
WTOP
Study ranks DC 21st, Baltimore 5th in U.S. cities with biggest inflation increase
The D.C. area is listed 21st, and Baltimore fifth in a new study measuring inflation in U.S. cities amid a 40-year high in inflation. D.C. saw an inflation of 6.5% compared to last year. Baltimore’s inflation was 10.2% over the same period, according to the WalletHub study. Inflation is...
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sues Texas Pete because the hot sauce is made in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — USA Today reports a man is suing Texas Pete because the product is actually made in North Carolina. According to the lawsuit, Philip White is suing T.W. Garner Food Co,, which makes Texas Pete hot sauce in Winston-Salem. White, a California resident, alleges false advertising and...
This Is North Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider compiled a list of the most infamous serial killer in each state.
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 On Best Cities To Drive In List
A major North Carolina city has topped a list of the best cities to drive in. Yes, somehow that is true. And as a former resident of that city and frequent visitor, I have questions. But it’s not just that. Two other North Carolina cities also made the top 10 of this list. Apparently, we have it better than we all think! Though as many people as I see running red lights on a daily basis in Charlotte I’d have to challenge that.
RELATED PEOPLE
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
WTOP
DC bar that lost liquor license for violating COVID regulations files suit against health dept.
A D.C. bar that lost its liquor license for not complying with vaccine rules filed a lawsuit against the District’s health department, challenging the city’s right to close it during the pandemic. The Big Board on H Street Northeast was closed from January until April, after D.C. pulled...
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
WTOP
Parents of 3 murder victims file lawsuit against Maryland Parole Commission
A lawsuit has been filed against the Maryland Parole Commission by the parents of three people killed in the state. They argued that changes to the Maryland code that determines what the Parole Commission must consider at parole hearings is offensive to victims and violates the law. The parole commission...
Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from North Carolina store
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are wanted, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry counter […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WTOP
Hogan launches ‘Jobs That Build’ program to hire more workers
As state and local governments get ready to spend billions of federal dollars on new infrastructure projects, Maryland is trying to help companies find the labor to do the labor. “Nearly every infrastructure project in Maryland is being slowed down by the lack of construction workers,” said Gov. Larry Hogan....
North Carolina man wins $700,000 from $10 scratch-off
LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
Comments / 0