A major North Carolina city has topped a list of the best cities to drive in. Yes, somehow that is true. And as a former resident of that city and frequent visitor, I have questions. But it’s not just that. Two other North Carolina cities also made the top 10 of this list. Apparently, we have it better than we all think! Though as many people as I see running red lights on a daily basis in Charlotte I’d have to challenge that.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO