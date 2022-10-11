ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
WTOP

California to vote on constitutional right to abortion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians are voting now through Election Day on whether to approve a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion and contraception, one of several measures on ballots nationwide this November to address reproductive health care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Carolina State
Salisbury, NC
Durham, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 On Best Cities To Drive In List

A major North Carolina city has topped a list of the best cities to drive in. Yes, somehow that is true. And as a former resident of that city and frequent visitor, I have questions. But it’s not just that. Two other North Carolina cities also made the top 10 of this list. Apparently, we have it better than we all think! Though as many people as I see running red lights on a daily basis in Charlotte I’d have to challenge that.
TRAVEL
Ada Fisher
Thom Tillis
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
WBTW News13

Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from North Carolina store

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are wanted, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry counter […]
MATTHEWS, NC
WTOP

Hogan launches ‘Jobs That Build’ program to hire more workers

As state and local governments get ready to spend billions of federal dollars on new infrastructure projects, Maryland is trying to help companies find the labor to do the labor. “Nearly every infrastructure project in Maryland is being slowed down by the lack of construction workers,” said Gov. Larry Hogan....
MARYLAND STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 from $10 scratch-off

LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
LENOIR, NC
WSAV News 3

How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
INCOME TAX

