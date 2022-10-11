GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's personnel committee is unanimously supporting an increase to the mayor's salary, though not without contention. The proposal, led by Ald. Bill Galvin, would increase the salary of the next elected mayor. Revisiting the salary of the position could only happen again in four years, during the next election. The salary for the next mayor must be set by the first day someone can pull nomination papers, which is Dec. 1.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO