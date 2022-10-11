ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Chute, WI

Vandal smashes toilet at Neenah park

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Neenah is reminding people about the prominence of vandalism in the community after a toilet was smashed in Memorial Park. The toilet was shattered last weekend, according to a post on the Neenah Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The department commented, "This is a friendly reminder that...
NEENAH, WI
UWGB receives $376,000 grant to address nursing shortage

GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is finding ways to combat the nursing shortage in Wisconsin. The university received a Workforce Innovation Grant from the governor's office. Its plan is to train more co-clinical instructors from nearby hospitals to be able to have more students in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Emerald Bay Keeps it Fun for their Residents

Allie Bloom from Emerald Bay Retirement Community joins Living with Amy to talk about the variety of options and services they offer to their residents. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bakaenterprises.com or call...
HOBART, WI
DNR, Fond du Lac County farm respond to Lomira Creek contamination

MADISON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is responding to a contamination of a tributary of Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County. The department is working together with Clover Hill Dairy near Lomira to respond to a discharge of feed leachate. The impacted stream joins Lomira Creek...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin

Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
WISCONSIN STATE
UWGB dedicates its new media newsroom

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A space was dedicated Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's new media center in honor of Frank Wood. It is called the Frank Wood Media Newsroom. The naming donation is for a classroom and media workspace located next to the Arnold Broadcast Studio. Wood and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay healthcare organizations partner with police for fall Drug Take Back Day

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin's fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these are effective in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Northeast Wisconsin school districts propose new budgets ahead of 2022-23 year

(WLUK) -- Financial directors and school board members in northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts outlined the challenges ahead of them in upcoming years. "If you don't work in public education, those numbers are going to be startling," Green Bay School Board President Laura McCoy said. "They're huge. This is what it costs to provide education services for roughly 20,000 students."
GREEN BAY, WI
Politics
Green Bay mayor salary increase moves forward to general council

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's personnel committee is unanimously supporting an increase to the mayor's salary, though not without contention. The proposal, led by Ald. Bill Galvin, would increase the salary of the next elected mayor. Revisiting the salary of the position could only happen again in four years, during the next election. The salary for the next mayor must be set by the first day someone can pull nomination papers, which is Dec. 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
Twist Boutique Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Special Sales

Trish from Twist Boutique joins Living with Amy to talk about the special sales they are having in-store to celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Stop in the shop for 10% off apparel, buy 1 get 1 free leggings and much more the entire month of October. Twist Boutique is located at...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port still No. 1; Kimberly back in top five

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The final week of the regular season is here and Bay Port has gone wire to wire as the No. 1-ranked team in the FOX 11 Top 11 this season. After that there has been movement, and that includes this week, where Kimberly returns to the top five after beating Neenah 31-10.
KIMBERLY, WI
Brown County officials welcome end of construction on County Highway ZZ

VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland and Wrightstown.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Photos: Manitowoc at Bay Port volleyball

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Manitowoc visited Bay Port in a girls volleyball battle of co-leaders in the Fox River Classic Conference on Tuesday. The Ships cruised to a first set win, 25-9, and then held off Bay Port 25-23 and 25-22 en route to a share of their straight conference title.
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Starbucks workers take steps to form union

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A majority of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Judge denies motion to blame alternate suspect in Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An expected witness in the trial for the murder of a man whose burned body was found at the UW-Green Bay campus can be questioned about his potential role in the death, but a judge Tuesday denied a defense motion for a more formal way to blame him for Jason Mendez-Ramos’ murder.
GREEN BAY, WI
UWGB's new studio named for Sinclair broadcast engineer Harvey Arnold

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay showed off its new broadcasting studio Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of WLUK FOX 11 and WCWF CW 14, provided a donation to help make this possible. It's named for Harvey Arnold, a UWGB alumnus who's now the Vice President of Engineering for Sinclair.
GREEN BAY, WI

