ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The antisemitic comments that got Ye, a.k.a. Kanye West, suspended from social media are shining a new light on the political risks of his popularity among some in the GOP.

POLITICO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 112

Elizabeth
4d ago

His comments were less anti semitic than any of the four democratic Congress women have said but nobody disses them from the Democratic party

Reply(5)
36
Nita Pritt-Bucklen
5d ago

His comments were taken out of context again by theMSM. I’ve ever cared for Kane butI listened to the podcast and he did not sound mental the way the news have portrayed him and he never really put down the religion on the Jewish. It’s backfired and got a lot of publicity for his clothing which I would never wear, and could not afford.

Reply
20
SpeakUp
4d ago

This spoiled brat is saying stuff to get people riled up. He mad cause Kim don’t want him he trying to focus his energy elsewhere, but going at it the wrong way. He is a ticking time-bomb.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up

Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Alyssa Farah
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Reportedly Said About Losing The Election: 'We're Never Leaving' The White House

Donald Trump reportedly had a shocking and ridiculous message for his White House aides in 2020, as written in a new book. According to Maggie Haberman, author of upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the twice-impeached former president allegedly told his staff, “We’re never leaving,” despite infamously losing the electoral and popular votes in the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House Judiciary Committee#Fox News#Judiciarygop#Trump White House
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
Black Enterprise

Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, rapper Kanye West blasted politicians for using Black people to improve their approval ratings. According to Business Insider, during the interview, West recalled a 2019 phone call with Donald Trump—who was president at the time—concerning fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who was in jail in Sweden on assault charges. West called Trump to discuss helping him get A4AP Rocky out of jail and back to the U.S.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The List

Kanye West Has A Lot To Say About Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

Award-winning musician, producer, and rapper Kanye West isn't one to hide how he really feels about anybody. The artist has turned to various polarizing takes throughout the years, leaving fans stunned with his controversial moves on social media. Many of West's most eye-catching opinions revolve all around politics. For example, in 2020, West announced an impromptu run for president. Though the BBC reported that he only garnered around 60,000 votes — a huge drop-off compared to the other independent in the race, Jo Jorgensen, who got around 1.5 million — West showed that he was serious about entering the political ring.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy