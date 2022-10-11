The antisemitic comments that got Ye, a.k.a. Kanye West, suspended from social media are shining a new light on the political risks of his popularity among some in the GOP.

Award-winning musician, producer, and rapper Kanye West isn't one to hide how he really feels about anybody. The artist has turned to various polarizing takes throughout the years, leaving fans stunned with his controversial moves on social media. Many of West's most eye-catching opinions revolve all around politics. For example, in 2020, West announced an impromptu run for president. Though the BBC reported that he only garnered around 60,000 votes — a huge drop-off compared to the other independent in the race, Jo Jorgensen, who got around 1.5 million — West showed that he was serious about entering the political ring.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO