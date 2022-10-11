KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.

