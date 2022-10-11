ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Tennessee defeats No. 3 Alabama for first time since 2006, 52-49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee put up its best performance in a long time against rival Alabama, and in the end -- the Vols would finally put an end to the Crimson Tide's 15-game winning streak in a thrilling finish in Knoxville, 52-49. Vol fans rushed the field after the game-winning field goal broke a dead heat between Tennessee and Alabama. Fans succeeded in taking both the goalposts down after the field became a complete sea of orange.
WBIR

Sources: Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough not expected to play Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is not expected to play Saturday following his aggravated assault arrest last Sunday, sources tell WBIR. UT will now play Alabama without a pair of starters in Cedric Tillman, as WBIR first reported Wednesday, and Jaylen McCollough, though McCollough remains with the team following his arrest.
WBIR

Market Square Madness kicks off

The Vols and Lady Vols basketball team will be in downtown Knoxville. Fans will have a chance to see the players, take photos with Smokey and enjoy music!
WBIR

UT Knoxville's 2022 homecoming celebrations begin on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is calling all current Vols and alumni to come together and celebrate the history, traditions and spirit of UT. UTK's 2022 Homecoming celebration begins Sunday, Oct. 16. This year's theme is Salute to Smokey, in honor of the forthcoming retirement of Smokey X and the arrival of new pup Smokey XI.
WBIR

10About Town: Fall festivals, costume contests and 'Market Square Madness'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.
WBIR

UT students paint The Rock for National Coming Out Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11, the anniversary of the national March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights in 1987. The first march drew in approximately 200,000 people to celebrate being your authentic self. For more than 30 years, people in the...
WBIR

Legacy Parks celebrates accomplishments, projects at annual luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Legacy Parks Foundation celebrated its latest achievements Friday afternoon with brilliant sunshine, a huge crowd and funny and inspiring comments from a special return guest -- Cheryl Strayed. The tented "Legacy Luncheon for the Parks" was held at the bucolic 1,000-acre Strong Stock Farm along the...
WBIR

Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
WBIR

City Public Works employees compete in Heavy Equipment Rodeo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's a competition going on among heavy equipment operators in Public Works Departments across the state. The city's most skilled operators came out to show off their ability in the Knoxville Heavy Equipment Rodeo. Every year, the Tennessee Chapter of American Public Works Association hosts a...
