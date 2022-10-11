Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
Related
Vols fans camp out near College GameDay stage ahead of Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time in less than a month, ESPN's College GameDay show is headed to the University of Tennessee campus. This time, they are there for the big rivalry game against Alabama. The broadcast lasts three hours, and fans can start filling into the pit...
WBIR
No. 6 Tennessee defeats No. 3 Alabama for first time since 2006, 52-49
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee put up its best performance in a long time against rival Alabama, and in the end -- the Vols would finally put an end to the Crimson Tide's 15-game winning streak in a thrilling finish in Knoxville, 52-49. Vol fans rushed the field after the game-winning field goal broke a dead heat between Tennessee and Alabama. Fans succeeded in taking both the goalposts down after the field became a complete sea of orange.
WBIR
Fan who watched Tennessee beat Alabama in 2006, is hoping to see it again today
Mark has been tailgating on the same corner of Circle Park for 26 years. He sat in the same space in 2006, when UT beat Alabama.
Vol fans celebrate historic win over Alabama by rushing Neyland, tearing down goalposts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee fans were over the moon after a last-second field goal put Tennessee on top to defeat Alabama for the first time since 2006. The Vols remain undefeated after the Third Saturday in October, which has not been the case in the past 15 games against Alabama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Sources: Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough not expected to play Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is not expected to play Saturday following his aggravated assault arrest last Sunday, sources tell WBIR. UT will now play Alabama without a pair of starters in Cedric Tillman, as WBIR first reported Wednesday, and Jaylen McCollough, though McCollough remains with the team following his arrest.
WBIR
Students camp overnight ahead of College GameDay on Rocky Top
College GameDay is back at Rocky Top for the second time in under a month. Before this season, the show hadn't been in Knoxville since 2016.
Peyton Manning named College GameDay guest picker for Tennessee vs. Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning was named as the ESPN College GameDay guest picker on Thursday. He will be there when the show returns to the University of Tennessee campus ahead of Vols' rivalry game against Alabama. Manning will be the second guest picker on UT's campus so far...
WBIR
Market Square Madness kicks off
The Vols and Lady Vols basketball team will be in downtown Knoxville. Fans will have a chance to see the players, take photos with Smokey and enjoy music!
RELATED PEOPLE
WBIR
UT Knoxville's 2022 homecoming celebrations begin on Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is calling all current Vols and alumni to come together and celebrate the history, traditions and spirit of UT. UTK's 2022 Homecoming celebration begins Sunday, Oct. 16. This year's theme is Salute to Smokey, in honor of the forthcoming retirement of Smokey X and the arrival of new pup Smokey XI.
Power briefly goes out at Heritage High School during football game Friday night
MARYVILLE, Tenn — Power briefly went out Friday night at Heritage High School during a football game, plunging fans into darkness around the end of the first half of the game. The Heritage High School Mountaineers were hosting the Sevier County Smoky Bears when the power went out. By...
10About Town: Fall festivals, costume contests and 'Market Square Madness'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.
UT students paint The Rock for National Coming Out Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11, the anniversary of the national March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights in 1987. The first march drew in approximately 200,000 people to celebrate being your authentic self. For more than 30 years, people in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water loss reported Friday night in parts of Southwest Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First Utility District of Knox County said Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. that there was a water loss affecting a "significant area" of their district. They said crews were investigating its cause they said the source of the problem was found on George Williams...
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
Legacy Parks celebrates accomplishments, projects at annual luncheon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Legacy Parks Foundation celebrated its latest achievements Friday afternoon with brilliant sunshine, a huge crowd and funny and inspiring comments from a special return guest -- Cheryl Strayed. The tented "Legacy Luncheon for the Parks" was held at the bucolic 1,000-acre Strong Stock Farm along the...
'When I finally decided to leave, I was scared' | East Tennessee woman finds peace after leaving abuser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When an East Tennessee woman met her partner around a decade ago, she said she fell in love. She said there were no red flags, and she thought that the relationship would never involve violence or abuse. WBIR chose not to name the woman in this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
As temperatures start cooling down, KFD shares heating safety tips you should follow at home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating is the second leading cause of fires in the country. Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks says damages to homes because of heating accounts for $1 billion in property damage. So, as temperatures continue to drop in...
City Public Works employees compete in Heavy Equipment Rodeo
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's a competition going on among heavy equipment operators in Public Works Departments across the state. The city's most skilled operators came out to show off their ability in the Knoxville Heavy Equipment Rodeo. Every year, the Tennessee Chapter of American Public Works Association hosts a...
Knoxville hosts five court officials from Uzbekistan, sponsored by U.S. exchange program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week, Knoxville is hosting five court officials from the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan. The officials were sponsored by the Congressional Office for International Leadership. The five officials also had a facilitator and an interpreter. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0