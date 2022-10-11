Read full article on original website
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area
Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville’s Biggest Jazz Event Celebrates Its Eleventh Anniversary
NASHVILLE,TN— Free up your weekend, music lovers, because Sunday, October 16 is the. eleventh anniversary of the Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series. Nationally ranked as the number one destination for jazz music for eight years, Jazz On the. Cumberland has been an event where lovers of the historical...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
Thrillist
The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville
Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
Nashville Parent
Vendors, Costumes & Entertainment at PumpkinFest
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. One of the most significant fall events in Franklin, this year’s festival will take place Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The annual free event attracts roughly 65,000 attendees. Prepare your family’s costume for the costume contest, including your furry family members!
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
williamsonhomepage.com
GraceWorks signs new lease as search for expanded property continues
GraceWorks Ministries held a ceremonial lease signing last week giving the non-profit an extension on their search for an expanded permanent home. As previously reported, GraceWorks's lease was set to expire in June 2023 after the building that they have operated out of for years was recently sold. Those new...
Nashville Scene
Nashville Black Market
Racism has tormented people of color for decades. But it’s getting easier for people to support Black businesses in Nashville — Nashville Black Market is a monthly event hosted at the Nashville Farmers’ Market and New Hope Baptist Church on the first Friday and third Saturday of every month. At least 60 vendors — offering everything from soap and baked goods to books — rent booths and participate. Visit thenashvilleblackmarket.com to find out when the next one will be.
franklinis.com
CARNE MARE AND THE DUTCH ANNOUNCE SENIOR CHEF DE CUISINE
Chef Levi Raines promoted to oversee Andrew Carmellini restaurants within W Nashville hotel. Nashville, Tenn. – W Nashville and NoHo Hospitality announce the promotion of Levi Raines as Senior Chef de Cuisine of both Carne Mare and The Dutch, the sister restaurants that opened in Nashville by James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini. Raines previously served as Chef de Cuisine of Carne Mare since its opening in fall 2021.
Nashville International Airport parking concerns continue
Fall Break has created massive crowds of travelers at Nashville International Airport. Officials believe this is the reason why parking lots are full.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro, TN Ranked at #21 out of 200 Cities for having Generous Portion of Amenities
Murfreesboro, TN - A recent survey by the company LawnStarter, ranked the ‘Best Cities for Remote Workers’ and found that Murfreesboro ranked within the top 50-list! The survey was conducted because of the increasing number of people who prefer working from home. In case you’re curious, over 60% of job seekers today would rather work remotely, as opposed to heading into an office day-after-day.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
WSMV
Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ announced the opportunity to sip on a year of free coffee in celebration of its Franklin store grand opening. This Friday, the first 100 guests in line at the new location will receive free coffee for a year. Employees will begin handing out vouchers for the unique promotion starting at 9 a.m.
