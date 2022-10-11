Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country bloc. Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Scholz...
Citrus County Chronicle
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored. The state-run operator, PERN, said that both...
Citrus County Chronicle
Uganda locks down 2 districts in bid to stem spread of Ebola
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities on Saturday imposed a travel lockdown on two Ebola-hit districts as part of efforts to stop the spread of the contagious disease. The measures announced by President Yoweri Museveni mean residents of the central Ugandan districts of Mubende and Kassanda can't travel into or out of those areas by private or public means. Cargo vehicles and others transiting from Kampala, the capital, to southwestern Uganda are still allowed to operate, he said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Aid worker killed in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The International Rescue Committee said Saturday one of its workers was killed in an attack in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region. The worker was “delivering lifesaving humanitarian aid to women and children” at the time of the explosion in the town of Shire on Friday, the aid group said in a statement. Another worker was wounded in the attack, it said.
