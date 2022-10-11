Read full article on original website
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
Plumbing problems force temporary closure for Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The ancient pipes underneath the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry have finally fallen apart and created a $10,500 problem for the charity. But thanks to a generous community, they have already raised $6000 in just two days. “We’ve been here over 30 years and Midland has never let us down. Midland has […]
yourbasin.com
7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
‘She will live on forever’: Slain Midland woman, 19, honored during domestic violence awareness walk
Dec. 18 was proclaimed ‘Veronica Renee Sanchez Day’ in Midland MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Veronica Renee Sanchez was a loving person with a caring heart. She adored animals. Veronica would stop to feed any stray pet. She’d encourage anyone, even a stranger, to adopt an animal needing a home. Veronica had plans to start college […]
Sid Trevino: From WWII veteran to Midland's first Hispanic police officer
MIDLAND, Texas — Isidro Trevino, better known as Sid, has called Midland home for nearly 70 years. But before moving to West Texas, Trevino served his country as a teen. “I was in the military first in 1946, 47, 48 right after the second World War and I had my military training in California and New Jersey, and after that they sent me to Germany as occupational forces and I was there for three years,” Trevino said.
Newswest9.com
New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council
Mockingbird Ridge is a new neighborhood being built on the northeast of Midland. The southern section will have 924 homes ranging in different sizes and styles.
Bush Convention Center holding events following flooding
MIDLAND, Texas — A water main break flooded the Bush Convention Center in February causing damage and forcing it to close to dry it out and repair the water main. Events were cancelled causing some who were using the venue to make last minute changes and move their events.
Affidavit: Midland woman hits aunt with SUV while trying to avoid tow truck
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly ran over her aunt with her Jeep as she was trying to leave a parking lot and avoid a tow truck that was trying to take possession of the vehicle. Alexis Hutson, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a […]
cbs7.com
Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets. This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown. On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get...
Western United Life Building to be demolished in 2023
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building will no longer a part of the Tall City skyline in 2023. While some might see that as bittersweet to see the building go, the Midland Development Corporation sees this as a chance to help revitalize Downtown. In a decision made...
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
Humane Society of Odessa works to save injured strays
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Rocko, his leg is definitely going to need to be amputated. It’s pretty much already amputated, and he’s not stable yet. Apollo, he’s got a lot of cuts and tears on the side of his neck, ear, and face,” said Humane Society of Odessa office manager Christyna Taylor. Not only […]
Awesome New Place To Try This Weekend! Spitz is here in Midland!
Are you ready to try SPITZ? They are now open in Midland, Texas! Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious!. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS NOW OPEN AT 2101 W. Wadley In Midland!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food is be located at 2101 W. Wadley Ave...
cbs7.com
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MPD searching for suspect in yet another boot store theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below allegedly tried on a pair of boots at Boot Barn, located in the 4800 block of Andrews Highway, and walked out of the store […]
Midland EMT receives new HVAC system
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system. The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference. For the fourth year of the...
Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room
ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
Odessa man to receive new medicine treatment for Parkinson's Disease
ODESSA, Texas — Parkinson’s Disease is a brain disorder that affects every person who has it differently. Recently, one Odessa man took part in the first human trial for a medicine that is trying to cure the ailment. His name is Bobby Hill, and he was part of...
What Does West Texas Not Need More Of? Midland-Odessa Answers..
Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis, you may scratch your head most days thinking OMG another this another that? As far as businesses, as far as things you see every few miles. I find myself regularly saying to myself, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those.' So I decided to ask the question on B93's Facebook, 'what does West Texas not need more of?' And boy did you come through!
