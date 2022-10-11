ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Sid Trevino: From WWII veteran to Midland's first Hispanic police officer

MIDLAND, Texas — Isidro Trevino, better known as Sid, has called Midland home for nearly 70 years. But before moving to West Texas, Trevino served his country as a teen. “I was in the military first in 1946, 47, 48 right after the second World War and I had my military training in California and New Jersey, and after that they sent me to Germany as occupational forces and I was there for three years,” Trevino said.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets. This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown. On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Western United Life Building to be demolished in 2023

MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building will no longer a part of the Tall City skyline in 2023. While some might see that as bittersweet to see the building go, the Midland Development Corporation sees this as a chance to help revitalize Downtown. In a decision made...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Humane Society of Odessa works to save injured strays

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Rocko, his leg is definitely going to need to be amputated. It’s pretty much already amputated, and he’s not stable yet. Apollo, he’s got a lot of cuts and tears on the side of his neck, ear, and face,” said Humane Society of Odessa office manager Christyna Taylor. Not only […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect in yet another boot store theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below allegedly tried on a pair of boots at Boot Barn, located in the 4800 block of Andrews Highway, and walked out of the store […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland EMT receives new HVAC system

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system. The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference. For the fourth year of the...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room

ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

What Does West Texas Not Need More Of? Midland-Odessa Answers..

Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis, you may scratch your head most days thinking OMG another this another that? As far as businesses, as far as things you see every few miles. I find myself regularly saying to myself, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those.' So I decided to ask the question on B93's Facebook, 'what does West Texas not need more of?' And boy did you come through!
MIDLAND, TX
