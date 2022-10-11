Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
WBOC
Ocean Pines Announces Brief Service Interruptions for Comcast/Xfinity Customers
OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractor work during the next two weeks may cause temporary service outages for Comcast/Xfinity customers in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Association said Thursday. Rachel Buckley, a representative from Xfinity, said crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Service interruptions are...
WMDT.com
Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale
Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment
Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Two Seaford warehouses destroyed in morning fire
12:15 p.m. UPDATE: State fire marshals are continuing to investigate this fire. The fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., destroyed two warehouse/storage structures on the property and caused damage to other structures at the site. Several firefighters were treated and released from local hospitals for injuries sustained in the blaze. No other injuries were reported.
WMDT.com
Ocean City staple restaurant closing its doors, city officials hoping tourism continues thriving
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location
After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
Cape Gazette
Fire in Seaford causes $1 million in damage
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial property in the 500 block of Harrington Street in Seaford in western Sussex County. The fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., Oct. 12, caused extensive damage to two warehouses and storage structures owned by Century Seals and also caused damage to other structures at the site. Damage has been estimated at $1 million. Multiple regional fire companies assisted the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the blaze.
WGMD Radio
CANCELED: Sussex County Woman Located
UPDATED – 10/14/22 – 10:30am – The Gold Alert issued for Rachel Franks has been cancelled. Franks has been located. A Gold Alert has been issued for a Sussex County woman. Delaware State Police say 34 year old Rachel Franks was last seen Friday in the Delmar area, but attempts to locate or contact her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Pinches Tipsy Tacos
SALISBURY, Md.– One family owned restaurant continues to push flavor boundaries in Wicomico County by offering a variety of Mexican and Honduran dishes that the Foodie Team was able to try. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Pinches Tipsy Tacos!. Pinches Tipsy Tacos is located at 203...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Ellendale crash claims life of Pa. man
ELLENDALE, Del. – A Pennsylvania man has died following a crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday evening. At around 7:40 p.m., troopers say a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard, south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard, south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive when for unknown reasons, the driver of the Kia swerved to his right, into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard, to try to avoid hitting the trailer. The driver of the Kia was unsuccessful and hit the rear right axle of the trailer.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend
Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council to Hear Subdivision Appeal Tuesday Morning Beginning at 9am
The Sussex County Council meets early Tuesday – beginning at 9am. The Council will hear an appeal on the County Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision to approve the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. The Council will also go into executive session to discuss land acquisition and pending or potential litigation. After a recess the Council will resume the remainder of the regular meeting.
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family
SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
