Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now JR Meteorologist
It is going to feel more comfortable this weekend but some passing windward and mauka showers will still come our way. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
Comic book film "Lumpia with a Vengeance" celebrates Filipino superhero. 'She left her mark': Dozens gather to remember woman brutally murdered by estranged husband. Teresita Canilao worked for many years at the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu and the Filipino community she served bid her aloha. Attorney charged in public corruption...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Oct. 13, 2022
Eleven years ago this month Apple introduced the voice assistant "Siri." Jamey Tucker shares some of Siri's new abilities and skills that only certain people might be aware of. Hawaii hospitals monitor spike in kids with respiratory illnesses. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. According to the CDC, RSV cases have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green want to tame overtourism, but they don’t agree on how to do it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When residents of Waipio Valley blockaded the public road into the valley, it was just the latest conflict between tourists wanting to see Hawaii’s precious places and residents who feel overrun. Republican Duke Aiona says he gets it. “They were concerned with, that there wasn’t enough...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at the Glades era: a time of glitz, glam and oppression
A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. 90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A boil water advisory has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This weekend’s open house listing with Locations (October 15, 2022)
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit www.locationshawaii.com. Check out this week’s weekly open house listings with Locations! With nearly 250 agents and five offices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Seismic activity increases on Hawaii Island and trade winds make a comeback for now
It is going to feel more comfortable this weekend but some passing windward and mauka showers will still come our way. Finally saying HELLO to our trade winds and feeling more comfortable. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Light Winds, Spotty Showers and North Shore Waves
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First alert forecast: Another front will approach middle of next week and big north shore surf. Today: Light winds, that will be increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, with mostly dry weather persisting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Causes of food price inflation
The dollar is still getting stronger. Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. Business Report: UPS rolling out same-day delivery. 18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep....
hawaiinewsnow.com
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fair trade wind weather for Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Seismic activity increases on Hawaii Island and trade winds make a comeback for now. Trade winds will drop off by Monday bringing back muggy weather. PLUS more on the seismic activity. First alert forecast: Another front will approach middle of next week and big north shore surf. Today:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new state funding, UH nursing programs will bring on dozens of clinical instructors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Help is coming to University of Hawaii’s over-stretched nursing programs. Gov. David Ige announced the release of $1.75 million to fund 39 positions for new clinical instructors. The part-time teaching positions will be filled by full-time nurses who are supplementing their clinical income by giving students...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fair weather continues for the weekend
Mostly dry and fair conditions are expected into the beginning of the week. We’ll have light to moderate trades Sunday, but those will drop off again and become light and variable by Monday or Tuesday, bringing a return of some afternoon clouds. However, conditions will still be stable and dry, so the chance of showers will remain low.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials responding to major water main break near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
Boil water advisory issued for 90,000 users on Pearl Harbor-Hickam line following main breaks. The breaks have also forced the closure of schools and child development centers served by the line. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A “major” water main break along Salt Lake Boulevard near Pearl City is impacting...
Comments / 0