Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now JR Meteorologist

It is going to feel more comfortable this weekend but some passing windward and mauka showers will still come our way. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Midday Newscast: Oct. 13, 2022

Eleven years ago this month Apple introduced the voice assistant "Siri." Jamey Tucker shares some of Siri's new abilities and skills that only certain people might be aware of. Hawaii hospitals monitor spike in kids with respiratory illnesses. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. According to the CDC, RSV cases have...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at the Glades era: a time of glitz, glam and oppression

A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. 90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A boil water advisory has...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

This weekend’s open house listing with Locations (October 15, 2022)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit www.locationshawaii.com. Check out this week’s weekly open house listings with Locations! With nearly 250 agents and five offices...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light Winds, Spotty Showers and North Shore Waves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First alert forecast: Another front will approach middle of next week and big north shore surf. Today: Light winds, that will be increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, with mostly dry weather persisting.
HAWAII STATE
Oahu
Housing
hawaiinewsnow.com

90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii's primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as 'personal piggy bank'.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Causes of food price inflation

The dollar is still getting stronger. Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. Business Report: UPS rolling out same-day delivery. 18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southeastern flank of Mauna Loa

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fair trade wind weather for Sunday

FIRST ALERT: Seismic activity increases on Hawaii Island and trade winds make a comeback for now. Trade winds will drop off by Monday bringing back muggy weather. PLUS more on the seismic activity. First alert forecast: Another front will approach middle of next week and big north shore surf. Today:...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fair weather continues for the weekend

Mostly dry and fair conditions are expected into the beginning of the week. We’ll have light to moderate trades Sunday, but those will drop off again and become light and variable by Monday or Tuesday, bringing a return of some afternoon clouds. However, conditions will still be stable and dry, so the chance of showers will remain low.
ENVIRONMENT

