My 600-lb Life star Henry J Foots died just over a year after his TLC debut
Henry J Foots sadly passed away several months after his story aired on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. When his episode was shown on October 12th, viewers tried to find out where he is now, leaving them devastated over the news. At 715 lbs, Henry began his weight loss journey...
RHOBH: Are Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna still friends?
Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna’s friendship has gone through many ups and downs over the years, but are the two still friends after all the drama?. The reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Kyle become emotional as she tried to open up about her and Lisa’s friendship.
Chay on My 600-lb Life is hailed an 'inspiration' by TLC fans
Chay Guillory is one of several My 600-lb Life stars who have gone on to inspire thousands of fans across the United States. Weighing over 600 pounds at the start of her transformation, she has since continued her journey. The TLC series follows Houston-based surgeon Dr. Now’s patients as they...
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Kylie Jenner stopped bleaching her locks and has gone au naturel
Wave goodbye to Kylie Jenner‘s hair extensions, as she has pledged to grow out her natural locks. She took to Instagram to document her hair journey as she embraces her shoulder-length barnet, and fans are loving it. From green to blonde to brown, there’s not many hair colors Kylie...
RHOBH fans rush to support ‘champion’ Garcelle Beauvais after heated reunion
Things got pretty heated at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as Garcelle Beauvais clashed with Diana Jenkins. And fans tuning into the first part of the season 12 reunion on Bravo this week rallied around to support Garcelle following a horrific written attack on her 14-year-old son Jax.
'SNL's' Colin Jost Rips Elon Musk For Presuming He Helped Kanye West Fix His Antisemitism
Musk said in a tweet that West took their talk about antisemitism "to heart." Jost didn't think Musk was the man for the job.
Meet the Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022 contestants
MTV’s The Challenge has returned for its 38th season as The Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022. In this series contestants are paired up with a ‘ride or die’ and need to work together to win a share of the $1 million prize. There are 17 teams competing,...
Kim Kardashian's dress looks space age like her Rick Owens office chair
We all know Kim Kardashian is a lover of all things fashion, and sometimes that means she rocks some pretty unusual and unique looks. Her latest Instagram post shows just that as she wears a metallic, silver, space-age dress designed by Rick Owens. The outfit screams discomfort to us but...
Kylie Jenner is making us green with envy after pizza date with Hailey Bieber
The spooky season is just around the corner, and Kylie Jenner celebrated it with her BFF Hailey Bieber, searching for a late-night snack in the streets of Hollywood. The Kardashians are the biggest fans when it comes to big celebrations like Halloween and Christmas. Planning their looks in advance, Kylie was the first to bring out her Kardashian Halloween spirit by joining her close friend Hailey Bieber dressed as a witch.
Meet the Easy Bake Battle 2022 cast and guest judges
Easy Bake Battle The Home Cooking Competition premiered on Netflix last night (October 12, 2022). The show’s first season is an eight-episode cooking competition hosted and judged by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. Each episode, Antoni is joined by a guest judge and three talented home cooks hoping to take home some prize money.
Kendall Jenner swaps faux fur for furniture as she reveals house flipping passion
The latest episode of The Kardashians revealed some surprising news about Kendall Jenner as she opened up about her passion for house flipping – buying a property to do it up and sell for profit. It’s no secret the Kardashian-Jenner clan has its own impressive real estate portfolio but...
Drag Race UK's Black Peppa opens up on adjusting to fan reaction online
EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Black Peppa spoke exclusively to Reality Titbit at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards powered by Jaguar and the star opened up about fan reaction online. Birmingham’s very own Black Peppa strutted her way down the Attitude Awards red carpet alongside fellow Drag Race...
Kim Kardashian admits her and Pete had fireplace intimacy in grandma's 'honor'
During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim wasn’t afraid to open up about the intimate parts of her relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson as she told us about their night of passion by the fireplace in honor of her grandma. In the scene, Kim met up with sister...
Former child star raps about what happened after 'being dropped by Simon Cowell'
Singer Annika Rose who became a child star when she was signed by Simon Cowell age 13 has recalled how she was later dropped from his label. Annika Rose, known as Nik, is a singer who has amassed millions of viewers on social media with her talented voice. At the age of 13, she signed under Simon Cowell‘s management, but she says she was”dropped” five years later.
Khloe Kardashian's fleeing peacock has fans eager for an update
The latest episode of The Kardashians was full of drama and one saga seemed to be about a peacock. Yes, you read that one right. Khloé Kardashian was unhappy with her mother Kris Jenner for trying to buy her a peacock from Martha Stewart, saying that her mom just wanted to hang out with Stewart and it actually had nothing to do with the bird.
Brett suddenly had to leave The Real Love Boat due to illness
Brett DeLaura left new CBS dating show The Real Love Boat unexpectedly on October 12 due to illness, it has been revealed. The premise of the show is based on ABC’s romantic comedy drama series The Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1986. During the episode of The...
Kris Jenner admits fears over aging and wants to live as 'long as possible'
Kris Jenner has opened about her fears of aging after doctors revealed she needed hip replacement surgery. It comes after the reality star had been experiencing pain for several weeks. In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris went on a trip to Palm Springs with her longtime beau Corey...
