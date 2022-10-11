ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOBH: Are Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna still friends?

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna’s friendship has gone through many ups and downs over the years, but are the two still friends after all the drama?. The reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Kyle become emotional as she tried to open up about her and Lisa’s friendship.
Chay on My 600-lb Life is hailed an 'inspiration' by TLC fans

Chay Guillory is one of several My 600-lb Life stars who have gone on to inspire thousands of fans across the United States. Weighing over 600 pounds at the start of her transformation, she has since continued her journey. The TLC series follows Houston-based surgeon Dr. Now’s patients as they...
Kylie Jenner stopped bleaching her locks and has gone au naturel

Wave goodbye to Kylie Jenner‘s hair extensions, as she has pledged to grow out her natural locks. She took to Instagram to document her hair journey as she embraces her shoulder-length barnet, and fans are loving it. From green to blonde to brown, there’s not many hair colors Kylie...
Meet the Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022 contestants

MTV’s The Challenge has returned for its 38th season as The Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022. In this series contestants are paired up with a ‘ride or die’ and need to work together to win a share of the $1 million prize. There are 17 teams competing,...
Kim Kardashian's dress looks space age like her Rick Owens office chair

We all know Kim Kardashian is a lover of all things fashion, and sometimes that means she rocks some pretty unusual and unique looks. Her latest Instagram post shows just that as she wears a metallic, silver, space-age dress designed by Rick Owens. The outfit screams discomfort to us but...
Kylie Jenner is making us green with envy after pizza date with Hailey Bieber

The spooky season is just around the corner, and Kylie Jenner celebrated it with her BFF Hailey Bieber, searching for a late-night snack in the streets of Hollywood. The Kardashians are the biggest fans when it comes to big celebrations like Halloween and Christmas. Planning their looks in advance, Kylie was the first to bring out her Kardashian Halloween spirit by joining her close friend Hailey Bieber dressed as a witch.
Meet the Easy Bake Battle 2022 cast and guest judges

Easy Bake Battle The Home Cooking Competition premiered on Netflix last night (October 12, 2022). The show’s first season is an eight-episode cooking competition hosted and judged by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. Each episode, Antoni is joined by a guest judge and three talented home cooks hoping to take home some prize money.
Drag Race UK's Black Peppa opens up on adjusting to fan reaction online

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Black Peppa spoke exclusively to Reality Titbit at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards powered by Jaguar and the star opened up about fan reaction online. Birmingham’s very own Black Peppa strutted her way down the Attitude Awards red carpet alongside fellow Drag Race...
Former child star raps about what happened after 'being dropped by Simon Cowell'

Singer Annika Rose who became a child star when she was signed by Simon Cowell age 13 has recalled how she was later dropped from his label. Annika Rose, known as Nik, is a singer who has amassed millions of viewers on social media with her talented voice. At the age of 13, she signed under Simon Cowell‘s management, but she says she was”dropped” five years later.
Khloe Kardashian's fleeing peacock has fans eager for an update

The latest episode of The Kardashians was full of drama and one saga seemed to be about a peacock. Yes, you read that one right. Khloé Kardashian was unhappy with her mother Kris Jenner for trying to buy her a peacock from Martha Stewart, saying that her mom just wanted to hang out with Stewart and it actually had nothing to do with the bird.
Brett suddenly had to leave The Real Love Boat due to illness

Brett DeLaura left new CBS dating show The Real Love Boat unexpectedly on October 12 due to illness, it has been revealed. The premise of the show is based on ABC’s romantic comedy drama series The Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1986. During the episode of The...
