Egg Harbor Township, NJ

I visited the massive Spirit Halloween flagship store that people travel to every year. Here's what it's like inside.

By Amanda Krause
 4 days ago

The exterior of Spirit Halloween's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Amanda Krause/Insider

  • Spirit Halloween is a national chain of costume stores that open around Halloween each year.
  • The retailer's flagship store is in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, so I drove two hours to visit.
  • At the store, I found countless costumes, horror-movie collectibles, and so much more.
I'm a Halloween fanatic, and Spirit Halloween is one of my favorite places to shop.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ue1w_0iUUUW3L00
It took two hours for me to drive to Spirit Halloween's flagship store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

My obsession with all things spooky is relatively new, but it's strong. I watch Halloween movies all year round, and my Chucky and Pennywise T-shirts are regular fashion choices for me — not seasonal ones.

So to kick off October, I drove two hours from where I live in northern New Jersey to Spirit Halloween's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township — a southern area of the state located less than 10 miles from Atlantic City.

While that might seem like a long drive, it's short compared to the lengths other Halloween fans have gone.

I scrolled through a Spirit Halloween fan group on Facebook before visiting and saw posts from people planning to visit from as far away as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — a six-hour drive.

There are a few reasons why Halloween fans like myself travel far distances to visit the flagship store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zLu2_0iUUUW3L00
The checkout area of Spirit Halloween's flagship store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The store is bigger than your average Spirit Halloween and opens earlier in the year than pop-up shops — usually in late July.

The flagship also sells some online-only merchandise while supplies last, and a big celebration is held on opening day each year. Customers who attend — and often line up overnight to do so — get gift bags full of free merchandise, play Halloween-themed games, and receive coupons to shop.

There are also corporate offices attached to the store, and Spirit Halloween's headquarters are located down the street.

When I arrived at Spirit Halloween's flagship store, it felt like fall had officially started.
The exterior of Spirit Halloween's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The weather was gloomy with a chill in the air, which made black-and-orange flags that were strung above the parking lot flutter in the wind.

The banners led me straight to the store's entrance, which was decorated with costume posters, Spirit Halloween's logo, and a giant inflatable pumpkin on the roof.

Fittingly, the Halloween shop is located inside an abandoned Circuit City store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ol9Dm_0iUUUW3L00
Like most Spirit Halloween stores, there were costume posters outside.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Spirit Halloween is known for setting up shop in the locations of shuttered businesses, from old Kmarts to former Modell's Sporting Goods.

Even the upcoming "Spirit Halloween" movie is set in an abandoned Toys R Us store .

So it was fitting to see that Spirit Halloween's flagship store is housed in what was once a Circuit City.

As I stepped through the automatic doors, I was greeted with a welcome banner featuring Spirit Halloween's mascot Jack the Reaper.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smHLm_0iUUUW3L00
The sign reads "Welcome To Our Flagship Location - Egg Harbor Township, NJ."

Amanda Krause/Insider

Of course, I had to stop for a picture with Jack.

I could tell right away that this was the biggest Spirit Halloween I'd ever been to.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIajv_0iUUUW3L00
I didn't know where to start when I entered the Spirit Halloween flagship.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There were animatronic displays to the left, and costumes to the right. Beyond that, I couldn't see past countless Halloween decorations.

The store is so big that there were rolling baskets available for customers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6x7V_0iUUUW3L00
While there, I noticed a few customers walking around with shopping baskets.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I've never noticed shopping baskets at other Spirit Halloween stores, but customers seemed to appreciate them at the flagship.

I first checked the T-shirt wall, as Halloween tees always sell out at my local Spirit Halloween stores.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stYKI_0iUUUW3L00
There were tons of T-shirts to buy, but limited sizes.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Unfortunately, T-shirts at the flagship location were also pretty picked over. There were plenty of designs available — with most priced around $20 — but many sizes were sold out.

Then I moved on to the costumes, which were fully stocked.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzeN7_0iUUUW3L00
If you need a circus-themed costume, Spirit Halloween has you covered.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I first came across a circus-themed section, and couldn't believe how many options there were.

I found makeup kits, accessories, props, and numerous different clown costumes, most of which cost between $40 and $60 each.

In between costume displays were larger-than-life animatronics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWau4_0iUUUW3L00
This animatronic perfectly matched the surrounding circus costumes.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Some of the animatronics matched the sections they were in. A 6-foot-tall decoration called Monty, for example, was displayed in between circus costumes.

Designed like a classic monkey musical toy, the $299.99 decoration has glowing eyes and plays giant cymbals.

I then browsed aisles dedicated to popular movies, like "It" and "Killer Klowns from Outer Space."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UiWE_0iUUUW3L00
This section had "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" merchandise.

Amanda Krause/Insider

These sections were a little more sparse, with decorations clearly sold out and clothes flipped through by shoppers.

One thing I love about Spirit Halloween is how organized its stores are — and the flagship is the ultimate example of that.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGItH_0iUUUW3L00
These unisex animal costumes were all displayed in one section.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There were animal suits in one section, plastic masks in another, and an entire wall of single-colored outfits and accessories that were perfect for sporting events or school spirit weeks.

The setup makes it easy to find exactly what you're looking for without having to check every item in the store.

As I continued to shop, I started noticing merchandise that I haven't seen at my local stores.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpuGK_0iUUUW3L00
Alongside adult Disney costumes were princess-themed jewelry pieces.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There was a Disney section, for example, with princess costumes and jewelry for adults that I'd never seen.

Though most costumes were stored in plastic bags, some were displayed on mannequins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuxgC_0iUUUW3L00
These Sanderson sister costumes were prominently displayed.

Amanda Krause/Insider

"Hocus Pocus" costumes are always popular for Halloween, so it makes sense that they would have their own display in the middle of the adult costume section.

In the middle of the store — across from the adult costumes — were displays of home decor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4BRe_0iUUUW3L00
The decor ranged from understated items to statement pieces.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Some of the decorations were traditional, featuring pumpkins, flickering lights, and broomsticks.

But others were inspired by cult-favorite franchises, including Disney's Haunted Mansion and cult-favorite movies like "Beetlejuice."

My favorite items included horror-movie signs and plush toys of beloved characters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ct9S6_0iUUUW3L00
There were plenty of options for fans of "It," "Halloween," and "Trick 'R Treat."

Amanda Krause/Insider

Most of the signs cost between $13 and $37 each, while the plush toys were priced at around $30 for one.

Next, I headed to the back wall, where I found makeup, wigs, tights, and lots of fake blood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmBPO_0iUUUW3L00
The back of Spirit Halloween's flagship is filled with cosmetic products.

Amanda Krause/Insider

This section is also where I found vampire teeth, colored hairspray, and prosthetics.

Also nearby was a vast selection of hats and headbands.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6SQA_0iUUUW3L00
I was in awe of how many hat and headband styles were available.

Amanda Krause/Insider

From classic witch hats to off-brand Mickey Mouse ears, Spirit Halloween had just about every type of head accessory you could imagine.

But personally, I thought the mask aisle was the most impressive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyrI9_0iUUUW3L00
Some of the masks were cute, but most were designed to be scary.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I'd never seen so many Halloween masks in my life. There were vintage-looking designs made from plastic for $13, full-face vinyl ones for $25, and fur-covered animal masks that moved, which cost around $60 each.

It was then time to move on to the other side of the flagship store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yo05_0iUUUW3L00
Many of these decorations aren't for the squeamish.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Towards the back, there were outdoor decorations that ranged from giant skeletons to plastic zombie babies.

Some other fun items included moving doorknockers and pumpkin-shaped lights.

But before I could get very far, I found myself distracted by the store's interactive displays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZh4T_0iUUUW3L00
I walked through this display a few times before leaving the flagship store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

My favorite was designed to look like a mad scientist's laboratory.

When you walked through it, video screens showed creepy characters, hanging decorations lit up, and the floor shook beneath your feet.

Eventually, however, I returned to shopping. The second half of Spirit Halloween's flagship store is filled with children's costumes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLLEk_0iUUUW3L00
There were tons of kid costume options, from classic designs to scary ones.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There were just as many costumes for children as there were for adults.

Whereas some costume retailers prioritize the former, it felt like there was something for everyone at Spirit Halloween's flagship.

The children's costume section was connected to a lifestyle section — my favorite in the store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqiaR_0iUUUW3L00
I was really tempted to buy a "Trick 'R Treat" pillow and blanket for my home.

Amanda Krause/Insider

In this area, you could find family pajama sets, horror-movie throw pillows, spooky welcome mats, and blankets.

The sign above the merchandise read "That Halloween Life," which made me think this area was geared towards shoppers like myself who use Halloween items all year round.

That's not to mention the endless amount of mugs available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1RF4_0iUUUW3L00
There were so many mugs at the store that I lost count.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Of course, there were plenty of Halloween mugs on the shelves, from ones shaped like Ghostface from "Scream" to others featuring Gremlin prints.

But there were also lots of cute ones with characters like Stitch and Marty McFly. Most of the mugs cost $9.99 each.

And don't worry, there were some costume options for dogs too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmQPf_0iUUUW3L00
There weren't a ton of dog costumes, but the ones they had were adorable.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The Pennywise costume would have come home with me if I had a dog.

At this point, I had seen just about every part of the Spirit Halloween flagship store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqCMK_0iUUUW3L00
Even when making a purchase, I was overwhelmed with merchandise options.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The store was as huge as I imagined it would be, with dozens of aisles to browse.

So at that point, I entered the merchandise-lined queue, with a $10 Halloween necklace set and a $10 "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" mug in hand to purchase.

When it was time to leave, I found myself wanting to rush home and start a scary-movie marathon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00q3iZ_0iUUUW3L00
The flagship store was worth the trip at least once.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I spent about an hour in the store and loved looking through everything it had to offer. I found just about every costume I could imagine, and collectible items that any horror fanatic would love.

I also really appreciated the store's displays, from festive costumes hung on the walls, to interactive walk-throughs and animatronics.

At regular Spirit Halloween stores, in my experience, many of the animatronics stop working within the first week or two of being open. But at the flagship store, each one came to life with the press of a button.

The same goes for merchandise. While costumes and collectible items sell out quickly at my local stores, the flagship location had plenty of stock.

That said, two hours is a long drive, and I'm not sure I'd make it a priority every year. But if you're a Halloween fan and can visit at least once, I'd argue it's worth the trip.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Community Policy