I visited the massive Spirit Halloween flagship store that people travel to every year. Here's what it's like inside.

The exterior of Spirit Halloween's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Amanda Krause/Insider

Spirit Halloween is a national chain of costume stores that open around Halloween each year.

The retailer's flagship store is in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, so I drove two hours to visit.

At the store, I found countless costumes, horror-movie collectibles, and so much more.

It took two hours for me to drive to Spirit Halloween's flagship store. Amanda Krause/Insider

I'm a Halloween fanatic, and Spirit Halloween is one of my favorite places to shop.

My obsession with all things spooky is relatively new, but it's strong. I watch Halloween movies all year round, and my Chucky and Pennywise T-shirts are regular fashion choices for me — not seasonal ones.

So to kick off October, I drove two hours from where I live in northern New Jersey to Spirit Halloween's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township — a southern area of the state located less than 10 miles from Atlantic City.

While that might seem like a long drive, it's short compared to the lengths other Halloween fans have gone.

I scrolled through a Spirit Halloween fan group on Facebook before visiting and saw posts from people planning to visit from as far away as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — a six-hour drive.

The checkout area of Spirit Halloween's flagship store. Amanda Krause/Insider

There are a few reasons why Halloween fans like myself travel far distances to visit the flagship store.

The store is bigger than your average Spirit Halloween and opens earlier in the year than pop-up shops — usually in late July.

The flagship also sells some online-only merchandise while supplies last, and a big celebration is held on opening day each year. Customers who attend — and often line up overnight to do so — get gift bags full of free merchandise, play Halloween-themed games, and receive coupons to shop.

There are also corporate offices attached to the store, and Spirit Halloween's headquarters are located down the street.

The exterior of Spirit Halloween's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Amanda Krause/Insider

When I arrived at Spirit Halloween's flagship store, it felt like fall had officially started.

The weather was gloomy with a chill in the air, which made black-and-orange flags that were strung above the parking lot flutter in the wind.

The banners led me straight to the store's entrance, which was decorated with costume posters, Spirit Halloween's logo, and a giant inflatable pumpkin on the roof.

Like most Spirit Halloween stores, there were costume posters outside. Amanda Krause/Insider

Fittingly, the Halloween shop is located inside an abandoned Circuit City store.

Spirit Halloween is known for setting up shop in the locations of shuttered businesses, from old Kmarts to former Modell's Sporting Goods.

Even the upcoming "Spirit Halloween" movie is set in an abandoned Toys R Us store .

So it was fitting to see that Spirit Halloween's flagship store is housed in what was once a Circuit City.

The sign reads "Welcome To Our Flagship Location - Egg Harbor Township, NJ." Amanda Krause/Insider

As I stepped through the automatic doors, I was greeted with a welcome banner featuring Spirit Halloween's mascot Jack the Reaper.

Of course, I had to stop for a picture with Jack.

I didn't know where to start when I entered the Spirit Halloween flagship. Amanda Krause/Insider

I could tell right away that this was the biggest Spirit Halloween I'd ever been to.

There were animatronic displays to the left, and costumes to the right. Beyond that, I couldn't see past countless Halloween decorations.

While there, I noticed a few customers walking around with shopping baskets. Amanda Krause/Insider

The store is so big that there were rolling baskets available for customers.

I've never noticed shopping baskets at other Spirit Halloween stores, but customers seemed to appreciate them at the flagship.

There were tons of T-shirts to buy, but limited sizes. Amanda Krause/Insider

I first checked the T-shirt wall, as Halloween tees always sell out at my local Spirit Halloween stores.

Unfortunately, T-shirts at the flagship location were also pretty picked over. There were plenty of designs available — with most priced around $20 — but many sizes were sold out.

If you need a circus-themed costume, Spirit Halloween has you covered. Amanda Krause/Insider

Then I moved on to the costumes, which were fully stocked.

I first came across a circus-themed section, and couldn't believe how many options there were.

I found makeup kits, accessories, props, and numerous different clown costumes, most of which cost between $40 and $60 each.

This animatronic perfectly matched the surrounding circus costumes. Amanda Krause/Insider

In between costume displays were larger-than-life animatronics.

Some of the animatronics matched the sections they were in. A 6-foot-tall decoration called Monty, for example, was displayed in between circus costumes.

Designed like a classic monkey musical toy, the $299.99 decoration has glowing eyes and plays giant cymbals.

This section had "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" merchandise. Amanda Krause/Insider

I then browsed aisles dedicated to popular movies, like "It" and "Killer Klowns from Outer Space."

These sections were a little more sparse, with decorations clearly sold out and clothes flipped through by shoppers.

These unisex animal costumes were all displayed in one section. Amanda Krause/Insider

One thing I love about Spirit Halloween is how organized its stores are — and the flagship is the ultimate example of that.

There were animal suits in one section, plastic masks in another, and an entire wall of single-colored outfits and accessories that were perfect for sporting events or school spirit weeks.

The setup makes it easy to find exactly what you're looking for without having to check every item in the store.

Alongside adult Disney costumes were princess-themed jewelry pieces. Amanda Krause/Insider

As I continued to shop, I started noticing merchandise that I haven't seen at my local stores.

There was a Disney section, for example, with princess costumes and jewelry for adults that I'd never seen.

These Sanderson sister costumes were prominently displayed. Amanda Krause/Insider

Though most costumes were stored in plastic bags, some were displayed on mannequins.

"Hocus Pocus" costumes are always popular for Halloween, so it makes sense that they would have their own display in the middle of the adult costume section.

The decor ranged from understated items to statement pieces. Amanda Krause/Insider

In the middle of the store — across from the adult costumes — were displays of home decor.

Some of the decorations were traditional, featuring pumpkins, flickering lights, and broomsticks.

But others were inspired by cult-favorite franchises, including Disney's Haunted Mansion and cult-favorite movies like "Beetlejuice."

There were plenty of options for fans of "It," "Halloween," and "Trick 'R Treat." Amanda Krause/Insider

My favorite items included horror-movie signs and plush toys of beloved characters.

Most of the signs cost between $13 and $37 each, while the plush toys were priced at around $30 for one.

The back of Spirit Halloween's flagship is filled with cosmetic products. Amanda Krause/Insider

Next, I headed to the back wall, where I found makeup, wigs, tights, and lots of fake blood.

This section is also where I found vampire teeth, colored hairspray, and prosthetics.

I was in awe of how many hat and headband styles were available. Amanda Krause/Insider

Also nearby was a vast selection of hats and headbands.

From classic witch hats to off-brand Mickey Mouse ears, Spirit Halloween had just about every type of head accessory you could imagine.

Some of the masks were cute, but most were designed to be scary. Amanda Krause/Insider

But personally, I thought the mask aisle was the most impressive.

I'd never seen so many Halloween masks in my life. There were vintage-looking designs made from plastic for $13, full-face vinyl ones for $25, and fur-covered animal masks that moved, which cost around $60 each.

Many of these decorations aren't for the squeamish. Amanda Krause/Insider

It was then time to move on to the other side of the flagship store.

Towards the back, there were outdoor decorations that ranged from giant skeletons to plastic zombie babies.

Some other fun items included moving doorknockers and pumpkin-shaped lights.

I walked through this display a few times before leaving the flagship store. Amanda Krause/Insider

But before I could get very far, I found myself distracted by the store's interactive displays.

My favorite was designed to look like a mad scientist's laboratory.

When you walked through it, video screens showed creepy characters, hanging decorations lit up, and the floor shook beneath your feet.

There were tons of kid costume options, from classic designs to scary ones. Amanda Krause/Insider

Eventually, however, I returned to shopping. The second half of Spirit Halloween's flagship store is filled with children's costumes.

There were just as many costumes for children as there were for adults.

Whereas some costume retailers prioritize the former, it felt like there was something for everyone at Spirit Halloween's flagship.

I was really tempted to buy a "Trick 'R Treat" pillow and blanket for my home. Amanda Krause/Insider

The children's costume section was connected to a lifestyle section — my favorite in the store.

In this area, you could find family pajama sets, horror-movie throw pillows, spooky welcome mats, and blankets.

The sign above the merchandise read "That Halloween Life," which made me think this area was geared towards shoppers like myself who use Halloween items all year round.

There were so many mugs at the store that I lost count. Amanda Krause/Insider

That's not to mention the endless amount of mugs available.

Of course, there were plenty of Halloween mugs on the shelves, from ones shaped like Ghostface from "Scream" to others featuring Gremlin prints.

But there were also lots of cute ones with characters like Stitch and Marty McFly. Most of the mugs cost $9.99 each.

There weren't a ton of dog costumes, but the ones they had were adorable. Amanda Krause/Insider

And don't worry, there were some costume options for dogs too.

The Pennywise costume would have come home with me if I had a dog.

Even when making a purchase, I was overwhelmed with merchandise options. Amanda Krause/Insider

At this point, I had seen just about every part of the Spirit Halloween flagship store.

The store was as huge as I imagined it would be, with dozens of aisles to browse.

So at that point, I entered the merchandise-lined queue, with a $10 Halloween necklace set and a $10 "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" mug in hand to purchase.

The flagship store was worth the trip at least once. Amanda Krause/Insider

When it was time to leave, I found myself wanting to rush home and start a scary-movie marathon.

I spent about an hour in the store and loved looking through everything it had to offer. I found just about every costume I could imagine, and collectible items that any horror fanatic would love.

I also really appreciated the store's displays, from festive costumes hung on the walls, to interactive walk-throughs and animatronics.

At regular Spirit Halloween stores, in my experience, many of the animatronics stop working within the first week or two of being open. But at the flagship store, each one came to life with the press of a button.

The same goes for merchandise. While costumes and collectible items sell out quickly at my local stores, the flagship location had plenty of stock.

That said, two hours is a long drive, and I'm not sure I'd make it a priority every year. But if you're a Halloween fan and can visit at least once, I'd argue it's worth the trip.