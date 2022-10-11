ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Brian Baldinger loves what Kevin O'Connell is doing

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
When the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell to replace Mike Zimmer as their head coach, the idea was for him to fix the offense. So far this season, the offense is performing well averaging 23 points per game and making things easier for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

It hasn’t been without its flaws. They have had periods where the unit has stalled and not been able to deliver results in the middle part of the game.

Despite the flaws, the positive aspects of the offense and scheme have caught the attention of national analysts, including NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.

The four plays that Baldinger broke down, which he said might have been 40 for how well they are executing this offense, were as follows.

  • Dalvin Cook’s first touchdown run
  • Justin Jefferson’s “Spray Fade”
  • Jefferson’s double pass to Cook
  • Jalen Reagor’s pop pass touchdown

All four plays had excellent precision and great execution. In the words of Baldinger, “O’Connell has this team humming.”

