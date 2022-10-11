ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are responding to a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officers responded to a scene at the 6800 block of Northwest 10th Street where one person had been shot. Officers said the person is being transported to a hospital but their condition is unknown. According...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Violent Crime#Kentrell
okcfox.com

Man arrested in connection to Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man connected to a murder at the Plaza Inn is now in custody. Oklahoma City police say Joshua Gresham is accused of accessory to murder and receiving stolen property. Kentrell Kindred was killed Monday near I-35 and Southeast 29th Street. The man wanted for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy