FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
KOCO
Police respond to shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are responding to a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officers responded to a scene at the 6800 block of Northwest 10th Street where one person had been shot. Officers said the person is being transported to a hospital but their condition is unknown. According...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Suspect on loose after man brutally assaulted, nearly killed in OKC parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the loose after a man was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in an Oklahoma City parking lot. Now, police are asking for help in identifying who may have done this. The report says a man was found beaten so badly in a parking lot that the people who found him didn’t think he was alive.
KOCO
Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
Police respond to shooting at NW OKC apartments
Police have responded to a shooting at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
Woman arrested after deadly stabbing in Spencer
A fight between neighbors in Spencer led to the death of one woman on Thursday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Fight between 2 girls ends in deadly stabbing between mothers, sheriff says
SPENCER, Okla. - Authorities in Oklahoma have charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of her neighbor after their young daughters were involved in a fight. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the Spencer neighborhood Thursday for a report of a stabbing. They...
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man connected to a murder at the Plaza Inn is now in custody. Oklahoma City police say Joshua Gresham is accused of accessory to murder and receiving stolen property. Kentrell Kindred was killed Monday near I-35 and Southeast 29th Street. The man wanted for...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
Oklahoma City Police Department Enacts City Ordinance To Address Street Racing
Street racers beware, there is a new ordinance going into effect that could cost you if you’re caught blocking off streets. Last month News 9 spoke to several concerned residents about the uptick in street racing. The Oklahoma City Police Department is addressing the issue with a new city ordinance.
Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder
Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects. A 19-year-old was...
okcfox.com
Victim's family speaks after mother was stabbed and killed by neighbor in Spencer
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a mother murdered another mother after their kids got into a fist fight Thursday afternoon in Spencer. The family says the victim was a loving mother and was defending her child when she was killed. Deputies says a 10-year-old and...
Police: Spencer stabbing victim dies
Police have confirmed a stabbing in Spencer Thursday afternoon.
OKC Police release body cam footage of police shooting in Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City Police released body cam video showing the moments their officers opened fire on a suspect with a gun.
KOCO
Train hits man's car after getting flat tire in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A train hit an empty car while a man was trying to change a flat tire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police told KOCO 5 that a man was driving at a crossing on Southeast 27th Street near Shields Boulevard when a tire blew out.
