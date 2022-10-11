What we learned from Week 5 of the NFL season: Changes to concussion protocol, first coach firing and officiating controversies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Things were looking bleak for the Tennessee Titans after getting embarrassed on the road in a 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. As many of the shell-shocked players showered and got ready to board the team bus, Titans captains Kevin Byard and Derrick Henry were huddled up at one of the lockers in deep conversation. That talk grew into a players-only meeting a few days later reminding everyone of the bounce-back culture the organization had built.

