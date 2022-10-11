What we learned from Week 5 of the NFL season: Changes to concussion protocol, first coach firing and officiating controversies

Read full article on original website
Amazon blues: Bears vs Commanders is worse than Colts vs Broncos
Remember the offensive ineptitude in last Thursday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos? The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders decided they could match it -- or maybe even exceed it. Washington led 3-0 at halftime after Joey Slye hit a 38-yard field goal with 46 seconds left in the second quarter....
Streaking Fan Tackled By 240-Pound NFL Linebacker Reportedly Suffered Concussion
Remember the streaking fan who carried some sort of pink smoke grenade during the Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game a few weeks ago? He reportedly walked away seriously injured from the incident. The streaking fan was leveled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner as he ran onto ...
NFL Week 6 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game
Five weeks. That’s all it took for one NFL franchise to pull the trigger on a coaching change and for the league to be engulfed with controversy. After a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule. The decision came following the team’s 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Steve Wilks will coach the team on an interim basis.
Jets’ Wilson ready to face idol Packers’ Rodgers at Lambeau
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson tried to be cool. Or at least not let on how much of a thrill the moment was for him. The New York Jets quarterback was on the practice field last year during training camp, chatting it up with Aaron Rodgers — the guy Wilson idolized as a youngster in Utah.
NFL Insider Suggests Major Quarterback Controversy Could Take Place In New England
A major quarterback controversy could soon take place in New England. NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee this Thursday morning that Mac Jones is still the starter, but another promising performance from Bailey Zappe this weekend could spark a controversy. Bill Belichick has never ...
Oronde Gadsden makes fun of Channing Crowder's game ball from his Dolphins career
Former Miami Dolphins WR Oronde Gadsden poked fun at Channing Crowder for the way he earned his game ball during his playing days with the Dolphins
After 0-2 start, players-only meeting helps Titans get back to top of AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Things were looking bleak for the Tennessee Titans after getting embarrassed on the road in a 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. As many of the shell-shocked players showered and got ready to board the team bus, Titans captains Kevin Byard and Derrick Henry were huddled up at one of the lockers in deep conversation. That talk grew into a players-only meeting a few days later reminding everyone of the bounce-back culture the organization had built.
Colts Receive Promising News On Jonathan Taylor
A floundering Indianapolis Colts offense would love to welcome Jonathan Taylor back this weekend. They might get their wish. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the star running back returned to practice on Thursday. That bodes well for Taylor's chances to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Taylor...
Indianapolis Colts Offense: What Happens Next?
The remainder of the 2022 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts will be long and full of despair unless the offensive line can become an adequate cohesive unit. Without an improvement in pass protection, Matt Ryan may consider a mid-season retirement with concern for his health. In the same breath, without running lanes, 2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor will continue to run into a wall of defenders.
Week #7 Jeff$ Bet$ College Football Betting Card: Bama, Ole Miss & more picks/AUDIO & List
Week #7 Jeff$ Bet$ College Football Betting Card: Bama, Ole Miss & more picks/AUDIO & List Week #7 Jeff$ Bet$ College Football Betting Card: Bama, Ole Miss & more picks/AUDIO & List Week #7 Jeff$ Bet$ College Football Betting Card
Chiefs remain atop Nick Wright's NFL Tiers in Week 6
Week 5 was full of chalk, with many of the best teams improving their marks. For Nick Wright's beloved Chiefs, that required a massive comeback against the Raiders. Was Kansas City's narrow win enough to keep the club in its own tier?. Let's get into the categories, beginning at the...
