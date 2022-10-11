Pickleball is evolving into one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s a sport that’s easy enough for someone of any age to pick up and learn, with equipment that’s relatively easy to acquire while also being affordable. Prior to 2021, Tampa Parks & Recreation had just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscaden Park and Madison Park. By 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 pickleball courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground and more.

