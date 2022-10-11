Dallas chefs have outdone themselves by creating stunning one-of-a-kind pies for the third annual Piehole Project’s pie auction, which raises funds for culinary students. The online pie auction takes place October 17-27 and will feature 41 pies from 40 of the top chefs and bakers in North Texas. Piehole Project founders Alison Matis and Cheryl Weis expect the event, which has expanded to include 20 Austin chefs, to raise $40,000 for students who attend culinary programs at schools including Dallas College, University of North Texas, and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO