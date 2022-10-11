ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

KidneyTexas, Inc. On Wings of Hope and Transformation Luncheon/Fashion

Get your tickets now for the Tuesday, October 25th event at the Meyerson Symphony Center chaired by Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo. Jeanne and George Lewis are honorary chairs. There will be a champagne reception, photo opps, wonderful surprises, silent and live auctions, and fabulous fashion show. Visit www.kidneytexas.org.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas International Film Festival Announces Full Lineup

Dallas Film recently announced the full lineup of nearly 80 short and feature-length films running Oct. 14 through 20 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and various other Dallas landmarks, and a few of them have Park Cities and Turtle Creek connections. Among the films premiering or screening is Finding Satoshi,...
DALLAS, TX
Buy Pies, Fund Scholarships

Dallas chefs have outdone themselves by creating stunning one-of-a-kind pies for the third annual Piehole Project’s pie auction, which raises funds for culinary students. The online pie auction takes place October 17-27 and will feature 41 pies from 40 of the top chefs and bakers in North Texas. Piehole Project founders Alison Matis and Cheryl Weis expect the event, which has expanded to include 20 Austin chefs, to raise $40,000 for students who attend culinary programs at schools including Dallas College, University of North Texas, and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin.
DALLAS, TX
Nordstrom Consolidating Galleria Dallas Store Into Two Levels

Nordstrom is consolidating its three-floor Galleria Dallas store into two floors. The Seattle-based retailer is expected to complete the move by Nov. 18. The store’s Marketplace Cafe, as well as kids and baby items, home, activewear, and women’s plus-sized clothes, are on the third floor. Those departments will...
DALLAS, TX
Unbeaten Scots Set to Host Vikings Next

With just four weeks left in the regular season, and the toughest part of the regular-season schedule in the rearview mirror, Highland Park’s playoff future is starting to come into focus. Entering a home game Friday against Irving Nimitz, the undefeated Scots are the clear frontrunner in District 7-6A,...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Dallas City Council Approves Elm Thicket/Northpark Zoning Changes

After years of debate, the Dallas City Council Wednesday approved zoning changes that supporters hope will help preserve the character and history of the Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood near Dallas Love Field. The changes approved include limiting the maximum lot coverage of single-and-multi-story homes in the neighborhood to 40%. Councilman Jesse...
DALLAS, TX

