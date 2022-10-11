Read full article on original website
WKTV
Construction projects update
The bridge project along route 8 that crosses route 12 started 2 years ago, and remains on schedule. New York State Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Jim Piccola talked about how this and other projects around the area are coming along. We’ll start with the progress on the route 8 bridge.
WKTV
The City prepares for Thursday's storm
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica prepared for Thursday’s heavy rain and strong winds by checking and clearing ravines, culverts and storm drains. The city’s DPW Commissioner, Dave Short and his crews had a big job Thursday in preparation. They were worried about the wind blowing the leaves off of the trees and into catch basins, clogging them.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
2 tractor-trailers crash, shut down Thruway near Liverpool for 6 hours
Update 1:34 p.m.: The initial investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Ohio man was traveling westbound on the Thruway between exits 38 (Liverpool) and 39 (I-690/Fulton) in a tractor-trailer when he lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roads, troopers said. Hussein E. Hussein’s vehicle struck the median barrier,...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
Strike at Sysco food distribution hub in Syracuse has been settled
A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday. With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.
WKTV
Utica tent city
Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
WKTV
Rescue Mission holding coat giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a "Men's and Boy's Coat Giveaway" on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One coat, hoodie, hat and set of gloves will be given per person. Parents with children will need to bring each child's, benefit card ID with them. The giveaway will...
Restaurant inspections: Mouse in kitchen in 1 of 4 bad reports; 50 places satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tornado warning issued for northeastern Oneida County
Oneida County, N.Y. -- A tornado warning is in effect for the northeastern portion of Oneida County, according to the National Weather Service. The alert urges all residents in the Boonville area to take cover immediately, avoid windows and find shelter if you are driving in the area. The weather...
CNY First Responder Serves as a Father Figure to His Fire Department
Some of the greatest first responders get their respect just by walking into a room. Fred is no exception. As a long serving member of the Floyd Fire Department, Fred goes far above and beyond for his community. His years of service have not only made him a staple in the community, but someone everyone looks up to.
WKTV
Enter if you dare! ARC Herkimer turns business park basement into haunted house
Enter if you dare! ARC Herkimer turns business park basement into haunted house. Herkimer, N.Y.-- From the outside, the ARC Herkimer Business Park seems like a normal buildi…
WKTV
The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift
UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
nyspnews.com
State Police investigated a personal injury crash involving two tractor trailers within a work zone on the Thruway in Onondaga County.
Salina, NY – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., State Police responded to a rollover crash involving two tractor trailers on I-90 in the town of Salina, Onondaga County. The crash occurred at mile marker 286.4, which is within a work zone. A preliminary investigation determined that...
WKTV
Rotating storm in Oneida County earlier this afternoon
The National Weather Service issued a rare October tornado warning for Northern Oneida County earlier this afternoon. The warning is no longer in effect. A line of strong storms showed signed of rotation in the Doppler Radar, prompting the weather service to issue that warning. No wind damage was reported...
Baby twin girls in need of formula, a bus of seniors, a van of puppies: All stranded on Thruway for hours
Liverpool, N.Y. — Nicolette and Anthony Faiola and their twin girls were five minutes away from home when they got stuck on the Thruway when two tractor-trailers crashed near Liverpool. They were approaching four hours in the standstill traffic when they started to get worried. Their girls, Stevie and...
flackbroadcasting.com
Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident
MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys a Deer River home
TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
