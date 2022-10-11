ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Construction projects update

The bridge project along route 8 that crosses route 12 started 2 years ago, and remains on schedule. New York State Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Jim Piccola talked about how this and other projects around the area are coming along. We’ll start with the progress on the route 8 bridge.
ILION, NY
WKTV

The City prepares for Thursday's storm

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica prepared for Thursday’s heavy rain and strong winds by checking and clearing ravines, culverts and storm drains. The city’s DPW Commissioner, Dave Short and his crews had a big job Thursday in preparation. They were worried about the wind blowing the leaves off of the trees and into catch basins, clogging them.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Government
City
Rome, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco food distribution hub in Syracuse has been settled

A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday. With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica tent city

Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rescue Mission holding coat giveaway

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a "Men's and Boy's Coat Giveaway" on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One coat, hoodie, hat and set of gloves will be given per person. Parents with children will need to bring each child's, benefit card ID with them. The giveaway will...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Office Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKTV

The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift

UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rotating storm in Oneida County earlier this afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a rare October tornado warning for Northern Oneida County earlier this afternoon. The warning is no longer in effect. A line of strong storms showed signed of rotation in the Doppler Radar, prompting the weather service to issue that warning. No wind damage was reported...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident

MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Mix 103.9

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire destroys a Deer River home

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
CARTHAGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy