ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern

The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New Arts Center in Doraville unveils Monet experience

DORAVILLE, Ga. - More than a year after the paintings of Vincent van Gogh came to life here in Atlanta, the same team is unveiling another immersive art experience — this one featuring the masterworks of French painter Claude Monet. Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience opens for previews Oct....
DORAVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Marietta, GA
Entertainment
fox5atlanta.com

Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cop City protest: Demonstrators hold rally in Little Five Points

ATLANTA - Roughly 100 'Cop City' protesters marched on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points after a short rally Friday. Their message is they do not want an Atlanta Police Training facility built in DeKalb County. "We think the building of ‘Cop City' is something that doesn't need to happen,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Little Shop Of Horrors#Multimedia#The Square#Performing#Musical Theater
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 10-year-old McDonough boy found

MCDONOUGH, Ga. – Police in Henry County are searching for a 10-year-old boy they consider a "critically missing person." Steven Ramsey was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Salem Ridge Court in McDonough, the Henry County Police Department says. Police say the child was blonde hair...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Special needs children get chance to fly high on Challenge Air flights

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - An organization that travels the country giving special needs children airplane rides is stopping in Peachtree City this weekend. Jon McMillan, a retired Delta captain from Newnan, is one of the volunteer pilots who will take special needs children up in his airplane. It is all part of a group called Challenge Air.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Villa Rica vs Mays

The Mays Raiders are fighting for their lives in AAAAA Region 5. This week they took on region rivals Villa Rica.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy