fox5atlanta.com
Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern
The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
fox5atlanta.com
New Arts Center in Doraville unveils Monet experience
DORAVILLE, Ga. - More than a year after the paintings of Vincent van Gogh came to life here in Atlanta, the same team is unveiling another immersive art experience — this one featuring the masterworks of French painter Claude Monet. Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience opens for previews Oct....
fox5atlanta.com
New Doraville venue transforms into immersive art exhibit
The new exhibit is centered around French painter Claude Monet. It opens at Doraville's new Arts Center.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
fox5atlanta.com
Cop City protest: Demonstrators hold rally in Little Five Points
ATLANTA - Roughly 100 'Cop City' protesters marched on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points after a short rally Friday. Their message is they do not want an Atlanta Police Training facility built in DeKalb County. "We think the building of ‘Cop City' is something that doesn't need to happen,...
fox5atlanta.com
Cartersville vs Hiram – Team of the Week
Hiram takes on the 7th-ranked Purple Hurricanes from the Hornets Nest. Some incredible AAAAA Region 7 action.
fox5atlanta.com
911 call: Mom and daughter find man's body in Buckhead neighborhood
A man was found shot to death in a Buckhead neighborhood by a mother and her daughter who were on their way to school. FOX 5 has obtained the 911 call.
fox5atlanta.com
Southwest Atlanta Wellstar patients concerned about impact of additional closures
ATLANTA - The impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center will make Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in Atlanta, but it is not the only facility facing closures. Other Wellstar branches will no longer serve people. More than a dozen facilities are closing or relocating to Cobb County in a matter of weeks.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 10-year-old McDonough boy found
MCDONOUGH, Ga. – Police in Henry County are searching for a 10-year-old boy they consider a "critically missing person." Steven Ramsey was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Salem Ridge Court in McDonough, the Henry County Police Department says. Police say the child was blonde hair...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death near Peachtree Battle Avenue
The search is on for a killer after a man was murdered in a Buckhead neighborhood. A passing motorist and her daughter found the body Thursday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County woman rewarded for tip cracking church arson case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County woman received a reward on Thursday for making a tip on an open arson case. That tip led to the court convictions of the people who burned down a historic church last year. The hero of this story is Brenda Kairis, who received...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT team called to Marietta apartment for barricaded suspect, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A SWAT standoff team surrounded a Marietta apartment on Thursday evening A suspect wanted on multiple charges refused to exit. Police say around 4 p.m., the SWAT team was called to The Falls at Sope Creek apartments. It was not immediately clear what prompted the standoff. Two...
fox5atlanta.com
Special needs children get chance to fly high on Challenge Air flights
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - An organization that travels the country giving special needs children airplane rides is stopping in Peachtree City this weekend. Jon McMillan, a retired Delta captain from Newnan, is one of the volunteer pilots who will take special needs children up in his airplane. It is all part of a group called Challenge Air.
fox5atlanta.com
Villa Rica vs Mays
The Mays Raiders are fighting for their lives in AAAAA Region 5. This week they took on region rivals Villa Rica.
