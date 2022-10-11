ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, ME

Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

3 killed in fiery New Mexico car crash

Three people are dead in Roswell after a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday, authorities said. Roswell police said a 29-year-old woman and two men — ages 27 and 32 — were killed in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. The names of the three victims weren’t immediately released....
ROSWELL, NM
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.The teenager's name will be released on Monday.
CASS COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane

Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
ACCIDENTS

