Las Vegas, NV

FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at 23XI Racing for 2023?

Does Tyler Reddick’s impending arrival at 23XI Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season mean that Kurt Busch won’t be back?. Kurt Busch hasn’t been behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car since Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a single-car qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. It was announced the following day that he would not be competing in the race as a result of the concussion-like symptoms he had suffered following the wreck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty

Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?

Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He'll Miss Next 3 Races

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman has missed the last two Cup Series races with a concussion, which he suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman announced on Wednesday that he will miss at least the next three races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville as he continues to heal.
MOTORSPORTS
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
960 The Ref

NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Daniel Hemric
FOX Sports

NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday

NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MotorTrend Magazine

Hemi Be Thy Name: A 1966 Plymouth Belvedere Street Hemi Is a Tribute to Jere Stahl

The stigma once attached to the word "clone" or "tribute" as it relates to look-alike classic muscle cars is thankfully gone. Once upon a time, a car like David Randall's 1966 Plymouth Belvedere I Street Hemi might've been considered scandalous without a neon billboard stating such. These days, building a clone car is not just popular, it's considered a sign of the owner's good taste and nuanced knowledge of automotive history—in this case, Mopar Street Hemi history.
CARS
racer.com

Michelin IMSA pro Esports series debuts Sunday

IMSA’s first professional virtual racing series debuts this weekend with a boost from a longtime colleague. Michelin has become entitlement partner of the IMSA Esports Michelin Global Championship, whose first race is Sunday. The series will feature the world’s top professional sim racers and teams competing for cash purses...
MOTORSPORTS

