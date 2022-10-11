Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
Related
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at 23XI Racing for 2023?
Does Tyler Reddick’s impending arrival at 23XI Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season mean that Kurt Busch won’t be back?. Kurt Busch hasn’t been behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car since Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a single-car qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. It was announced the following day that he would not be competing in the race as a result of the concussion-like symptoms he had suffered following the wreck.
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?
Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He'll Miss Next 3 Races
NASCAR driver Alex Bowman has missed the last two Cup Series races with a concussion, which he suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman announced on Wednesday that he will miss at least the next three races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville as he continues to heal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
The time Richard Petty refused to race and led boycott over NASCAR driver safety concerns
NASCAR drivers' concerns about safety are similar to a time 53 years ago when Richard Petty was involved in a boycott at Talladega.
Nascar Playoffs Round of 8 Begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway This Weekend on NBC
The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend on NBC, featuring the first chance for a driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4. The NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas will be presented Sunday at...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
MotorTrend Magazine
Hemi Be Thy Name: A 1966 Plymouth Belvedere Street Hemi Is a Tribute to Jere Stahl
The stigma once attached to the word "clone" or "tribute" as it relates to look-alike classic muscle cars is thankfully gone. Once upon a time, a car like David Randall's 1966 Plymouth Belvedere I Street Hemi might've been considered scandalous without a neon billboard stating such. These days, building a clone car is not just popular, it's considered a sign of the owner's good taste and nuanced knowledge of automotive history—in this case, Mopar Street Hemi history.
CARS・
racer.com
Michelin IMSA pro Esports series debuts Sunday
IMSA’s first professional virtual racing series debuts this weekend with a boost from a longtime colleague. Michelin has become entitlement partner of the IMSA Esports Michelin Global Championship, whose first race is Sunday. The series will feature the world’s top professional sim racers and teams competing for cash purses...
Comments / 0