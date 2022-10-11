Read full article on original website
Farm Progress America, October 14, 2022
Max Armstrong offers some shared insights he shares with Brent Murphree, editor, Delta Farm Press, regarding listening to politicians. Max recalls his efforts on stage at the 2022 Farm Progress Show discussing the next farm bill with congressional guests. The next farm bill will be written by some who’ve not taken part in the process in the past, given changes in the makeup of ag committees.
7 Ag stories you may have missed
Let’s face it, it has been a busy week. It’s the middle of October. In the northeast, they are talking about snowflakes early next week. And in Florida, the cleanup of Hurricane Ian continues. And in the west, the drought is still hitting many farms and ranches hard.
What does your beef customer want?
Do you know who your customer is? When I ask that question most people get this vision of the end consumer in mind, and possibly the thought of a foreign trade deal tries to slide into their mind as well. The definition of the word customer is: a person or...
Beyond Meat cuts staff, guidance
Beyond Meat Inc. shares tumbled after the maker of alternative burgers lowered its full-year sales outlook and said it will cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives. The company, which has been hit by a shift away from plant-based eating as inflation surges, said it...
Manage soil health while grazing cropland
The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
Nagy: President Xi’s Party Congress – What's next for China?
Every five years China’s Communist Party (CCP) holds a conclave with several thousand delegates to plot the country’s path forward, select top leaders and make major decisions affecting the country. This year’s 20th Party Congress, starting Oct 16, .may be the most momentous this century for China, the US and the world. In some respects, China is more powerful than it has ever been in 4,000 years of history. It has the world’s largest population and second...
This Week in Agribusiness October 15, 2022
Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week and start off with a conversation with FMC’s Lisa Homer about their recent efforts around mental health in the agriculture community. Next, Max introduces the latest from the BASF Plan Smart Grow Smart series. Mike Pearson talks markets with Clayton Pope of Clayton Pope Commodities to talk about the USDA WASDE report this week that showed that soybeans were going to be down, surprising the markets. They also get into international trade and the effect of the high U.S. dollar. Finally, they turn to wheat struggles.
Black farmers file lawsuit over debt relief delays
Angered by the retraction of over $4 billion in debt relief and financial support pledged by the Biden administration, farmers of color held a protest rally and press conference Wednesday on the National Mall. Civil rights and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump joined the farmers to announce the filing of a class action lawsuit against the United States government, claiming it breached its contract with socially disadvantaged farmers under the American Rescue Plan Act.
