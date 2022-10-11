Read full article on original website
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
Morning robbery leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday after he stole money from a local business. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue around 10:15 a.m. The victim told officers that a suspect took money out of the register and attempted to leave. The victim...
Fork Fest taking place this Saturday in Liberty Bell Park
The eight annual Fork Fest is set to take place this Saturday the 15th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk. Program coordinator Elley Coffin says Fork Fest is a way to say thank you for those who live and work in Norfolk or who stop by for a visit.
Norfolk Water Division Reminder - Use Care When Blowing Out Sprinkler Systems
With the arrival of cold weather, the Norfolk Water Division asks to use care when blowing out sprinkler systems. They remind residents to close the water supply valve to the sprinklers before blowing in air. If the valve is not closed, air will end up in the city water main. That could cause dirty water and cause water mains to break. That can be a costly repair to the city.
Norfolk Catholic boys win D-3 district; Crofton's Arenes to go for state three-peat
The Norfolk Catholic boys placed all five runners in the top 15 and cruised to victory in the D-3 district at Pender. On the girls side, Crofton's Jordyn Arens took medalist honors and will be going for a championship three-peat at the state cross country meet next Friday in Kearney.
Thursday's volleyball scores
Boone Central def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16 Columbus Scotus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-14, 25-14, 25-23 Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8 Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 25-0, 25-0, 25-0 Pierce def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 Randolph def. Osmond, 25-22, 27-25, 25-18 South Sioux City def. Plainview,...
Norfolk's Foster, Bauer seeded in state tennis tournament
The NSAA boys state tennis tournament gets underway on Thursday at the Harry S. Koch Tranquility Tennis Center in Omaha. Norfolk High’s No. 1 singles player Michael Foster has earned the No. 10 seed and will face Bellevue West’s Tanner Adams in the first round. No. 2 singles...
Wednesday's local and area sports results; Thursday's schedule
NEN, made up of players from Wisner-Pilger and Pender fell in the opening round of the Class C state softball tournament in Hastings. The Vipers and Wahoo Neumann were tied at 4-all entering the fifth inning, but the Cavaliers reeled off four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth for a 13-5 in six inning win.
NEN (Wisner-Pilger/Pender) girls eliminated from Class C state softball
NEN, a team made up of girls from Wisner-Pilger and Pender let a big lead slip away and fell to Central City, 17-15, in a Class C elimination game at the state tournament on Thursday at Hastings. Earlier in the day, the Vipers defeated Polk County 12-4 in six innings.
Northeast CC receives $15,000 check for scholarships from NPPD
For the past 31 years, the Nebraska Public Power District has been financially supporting community college students through their Nebraska Open golf tournament. This year was no different.’. At the Northeast Community College board of governors meeting yesterday, NPPD presented Northeast with a $15,000 check to assist kids with scholarships....
No. 13 Hawks men's soccer prevails despite three red cards
WATERLOO, Iowa – The No. 13 Northeast Community College men’s soccer team traveled to Waterloo, Iowa to battle Hawkeye Community College Wednesday. The Hawks were victorious in the contest by a final score of 4-3. The Hawks (15-4, 5-2 ICCAC) were able to overcome extremely windy conditions to grab the victory. The wind wasn’t the only adversity that the Hawks faced, as they had to play long stretches of Wednesday’s match down a few players.
Wayne State football visits No. 22 Augustana in NSIC South Division battle Saturday
Wayne State travels to Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon for an NSIC South Division tussle against the Augustana Vikings. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Both teams are 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC South Division. The No. 22 and No. 18-ranked Vikings won last week at...
Friday's local and area sports results; Saturday's and Sunday's schedules
The Wayne State women’s soccer gave up a late goal and lost a heartbreaker to Minnesota-Duluth, 1-0. The No. 1 ranked Wayne State volleyball team improved to 22-0 on the season with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 win over the University of Mary. The Norfolk High football team came up...
Crofton's McFarland is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Crofton's Simon McFarland, the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. In Friday's game against Tri County Northeast, McFarland completed five of seven passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 25 times for 163 yards and three more scores and on the defensive side of the ball, he recorded an interception.
No. 1 Wayne State volleyball uses Cada's career-high 21 kills to sweep UMary
WAYNE - No. 1 Wayne State volleyball team defeated the University of Mary in three sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-14) inside of Rice Auditorium Friday evening. Wayne State now moves to 22-0 on the season with a 12-0 record in NSIC play while UMary falls to 3-17 with a 2-10 record in the NSIC.
Wayne State women's basketball picked 13th in preseason NSIC coaches poll
WAYNE - Wayne State was selected 13th overall and tied for sixth in the South Division in the NSIC preseason women’s basketball coaches’ poll announced Thursday afternoon by the league’s office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Senior forward Logan Hughes was listed as Wayne State’s player to watch in...
Late UMD goal hands Wildcats heartbreaking loss
WAYNE - Minnesota Duluth scored with just 5:33 left in the contest to hand Wayne State a heartbreaking 1-0 setback in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer on a windy Friday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch. UMD is now 5-6-3 and 4-4-3 in the NSIC while the Wildcats drop...
