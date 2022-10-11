With the arrival of cold weather, the Norfolk Water Division asks to use care when blowing out sprinkler systems. They remind residents to close the water supply valve to the sprinklers before blowing in air. If the valve is not closed, air will end up in the city water main. That could cause dirty water and cause water mains to break. That can be a costly repair to the city.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO