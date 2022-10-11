Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Apple’s mixed reality headset reportedly lets you make payments with your eyes
Apple’s rumored virtual and augmented reality headset will reportedly use iris scanning tech for logins and payments, according to The Information. The report, which cites two people involved in developing the headset, says the scanning is supposed to make it easier for multiple people to use the headset with their own accounts.
The Verge
Is Microsoft giving up on the Surface Headphones?
Microsoft introduced several new devices this week including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus. They’re all fairly iterative updates; you know that’s true when Microsoft’s hype videos emphasize new colors and integrated 5G connectivity (for the Arm-powered Pro 9) as the most exciting “new” features. We finally got a release date for the helpful accessibility kit, at least.
The Verge
A Paramount Plus annual subscription is 50 percent off with a free Fire TV Stick Lite
We may still be picking ourselves up from the Prime Day hangover, but don’t fret, we’ve gotten some rest, fresh pots of coffee, and more deals. For example, you can get half off an annual subscription to Paramount Plus along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming dongle. This deal makes the 12-month Essential ad-supported plan just $24.99 (normally $49.99) and the Premium mostly ad-free plan $49.99 (normally $99.99). Plus, you get that Fire TV Stick Lite, capable of streaming up to 1080p, which is a value of $29.99.
NFL・
The Verge
Smartwatches, not phones, are where the action is at this year
Phones have become boring. Each year brings an incremental, iterative update, but the general idea of what a phone is hasn’t changed in ages. Even folding phones, which were heralded as bringing excitement back to the scene, are settling into the same year-over-year processor and camera upgrade cadence that standard smartphones have been in for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Sony’s new ZV-1F vlogging camera comes with a lower price but a lot fewer features
Sony has announced a new point-and-shoot camera centered on vlogging, and it is targeted at beginners with a low price point. The ZV-1F is an offshoot of its ZV-1 camera from 2020, but unlike that model, it’s not a twist on the long-running RX100 camera formula. Sony put a Zeiss-branded 20mm-equivalent f/2.0 prime lens in the new ZV-1F and paired it with a Type 1 (13.1mm x 9.8mm) 20-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor that can record 4K at up to 30 frames per second or 1080p up to 120fps for slow motion. The ZV-1F will run $499 in all black or white with a silver lens, and it’s due out in late October.
The Verge
Amazon’s set to launch its prototype internet satellites early next year
Amazon is getting ready to launch two test satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite internet constellation, built to compete with services like SpaceX Starlink and OneWeb. In a press release on Wednesday, the company says the prototypes, charmingly named Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2, will be riding into orbit on a Vulcan Centaur rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) in early 2023.
The Verge
Spotify survey hints at $19.99 ‘Platinum’ plan that would include HiFi streaming
Is Spotify’s long-delayed HiFi streaming tier finally nearing its debut? A survey served to at least one user suggests that the company hasn’t forgotten about it, and HiFi might be packaged into a new more expensive “Platinum” plan that would come with other perks. Over on...
The Verge
How to use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has never been known for having long battery life. Case in point: Apple never budged from the 18-hour battery life estimate until it launched the Apple Watch Ultra. But with watchOS 9, the company has introduced a new Low Power Mode to help extend the time between charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
The Pixel Watch doesn’t offically support wireless charging for a reason
Google’s official line is that the Pixel Watch does not support Qi charging or reverse charging from a phone. However, in the last few days, many users have anecdotally reported that these wireless charging methods do, in fact, work. Curious, I tried it out for myself, and I’m sorry to say that, while it does sort of work, it’s simply not reliable.
The Verge
Razer’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds are coming to Xbox and PlayStation
To stand out from the many over-ear headsets that Razer has released for consoles, the company is bringing a new version of its Hammerhead wireless earbuds to PlayStation and Xbox in November for $149.99. Each console is getting its own color treatment of the Hammerhead HyperSpeed (white with blue accents for PlayStation, black with green for Xbox). This model features active noise cancellation — and of course, Chroma RGB lighting effects. Included with each is a USB-C audio transmitter along with a USB-C-to-A adapter since the Series X / S consoles don’t have a USB-C port.
The Verge
Apple reportedly wants to turn the iPad into a smart display with a new dock
Apple is working on a dock for the iPad that would allow the device to function as a smart display and speaker, according to a report to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company reportedly plans on introducing the capability as soon as next year, converting the iPad into an Amazon Echo Show-like device that you can set atop a counter or nightstand.
The Verge
One designer’s quest to build the world’s greatest desk accessories
Jeff Sheldon’s desk is sort of famous. You might have even seen it before: Sheldon, the founder and CEO of a high-design shop called Ugmonk, uploaded a few photos to Unsplash several years ago, and his ultra-clean setup filled with natural wood and white colors has since been viewed more than 400 million times. People have been asking him for a decade where he got his cool monitor stand, even though it’s actually just an Ikea hack. The desk sits in Sheldon’s home office in suburban Pennsylvania, in the corner of a sun-soaked room with so many windows and so many trees just outside the windows that commenters occasionally ask if he lives in the jungle.
The Verge
The OnePlus N300 is coming next month with 33W fast charging
OnePlus is revealing a few details about its upcoming Nord N300, starting with a spec that’s scarce in the budget class: fast 33W wired charging. Company spokesperson Spenser Blank says that the device is coming to North America next month, where it will follow up the very good OnePlus N200.
The Verge
Nvidia’s ‘priority access’ program is one way to get your hands on an RTX 4090
In a recent post on the GeForce forums, an Nvidia community manager announced that the company is testing a new program called “verified priority access.” The program will give some potential shoppers the opportunity to reserve a GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card without the kerfuffle that can sometimes be required to get their hands on a new GPU.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6 is only $20 more than it was during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event
As expected, the sun has set on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, along with the litany of counter sales running elsewhere. Despite this, however, there are still plenty of solid deals to check out at Amazon and Best Buy, many of which are holdouts from earlier in the week. Some of these products may not be available for their lowest prices ever, true, but they’re still worth a look if you missed them earlier this week.
The Verge
Microsoft has teased a Windows 11 floating taskbar
Microsoft has shown off a floating Windows 11 taskbar. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed what looks like a concept UI during his keynote presentation at Microsoft Ignite yesterday. Twitter users were quick to spot the unusual taskbar, with its system tray and widgets appearing at the top of the desktop.
The Verge
GeForce Now can now stream games at 1600p in Chrome browsers
While Stadia fans mourn the loss of Google’s own cloud streaming platform, Nvidia has introduced some new features to GeForce Now for Chrome users to help ease the pain. Starting today, anyone subscribed to the RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now will be able to stream their favorite PC games at up to 1600p and 120fps in a Chrome browser, an upgrade over the previous 1440p at 120fps cap.
The Verge
Sony and Honda plan to start selling their electric cars in the US in 2026
Sony and Honda have announced that they plan to start selling their jointly-developed electric vehicles in the US in early 2026. The US has been chosen as the first market because of its well-developed taste for EVs. The cars will then go on sale in Japan later the same year, and then, perhaps, in Europe. Preorders for the vehicles will open in 2025, with sales and vehicle customization pushed through online channels.
The Verge
Microsoft’s DirectStorage 1.1 will soon boost PC game load times with GPU decompression
Microsoft is bringing GPU decompression to Windows PC games soon. After launching DirectStorage earlier this year, GPU decompression promises to be the next step in the ongoing effort to improve game load times on PCs. Microsoft says it’s “one of our most highly requested features” from game developers.
The Verge
Apple looks even more like a bank now that it’s adding a savings account to Apple Card
Soon, Apple Card users will be able to open a “new high-yield Savings account,” Apple says. There’s just one hitch: Apple won’t say what interest rate it’s offering. There’s also no specific timeline for when consumers can access these savings accounts. Apple has been...
Comments / 0