Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win
CLEVELAND (AP) — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe — pronounced ZAPP-ee — was pushed into action two weeks ago when starter Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer went out with injuries. He now has now won two games in as many starts. On Sunday, he threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15. It was the 324th career win for coach Bill Belichick, who tied George Halas for second on the NFL’s career list.
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. Thompson was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.
NFL・
Rodgers says simplifying could help struggling Pack offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers believes a simpler approach can help Green Bay’s offense get out of its funk. The Packers certainly need to try something. Rodgers hasn’t come close to matching his production from the last two seasons — each of which resulted in MVP honors — and the Packers find their hopes of a fourth straight NFC North title in jeopardy. The Packers dropped to .500 with a surprising 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets. That followed a 27-22 defeat against the New York Giants in London, a game in which Green Bay squandered a 14-point lead and didn’t get any points from its offense after halftime.
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary. But Brady and the Buccaneers struggled against the much-maligned Steelers, as Tampa Bay reached the red zone three times, but settled for field goals. And when the Buccaneers found the end zone late in the fourth quarter, Brady’s two-point try came up short, as Pittsburgh ultimately prevailed with a 20-18 victory. “There was nothing that was not challenging to our offense,” Brady said. “We have to do a lot better job than we did today.”
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he’s a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for that matter, an honorarium that requires him to lead, something Trubisky kept doing even while helping rookie Kenny Pickett prepare to be the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come. While Pickett remains very much the face of the future, for one remarkable quarter on Sunday, Trubisky seized the present and offered a glimpse of the player he believes he can still be while helping orchestrate a stunning 20-18 victory over Tom Brady and the suddenly adrift Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Mitch was put in a tough spot and he never wavered,” said Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool, whose 6-yard touchdown reception with 9:59 remaining provided the winning points. “Love that guy.”
Devin McCourty roasts twin brother after Pats win in Cleveland
BOSTON -- Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense was feeling it after a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. It was the location of that victory that has McCourty extremely happy, because he got to use it against his twin brother, Jason.Jason McCourty spent just one season with Browns, and it just so happened to be in 2016, when Cleveland went 0-16. So Jason never got to experience a win inside the "Dawg Pound."With Sunday's victory, Devin is now 2-1 when the Patriots visit Cleveland. He just had to rub that into Jason's face as soon as...
