Articles like this make me not want to tip at all. I’m not responsible for subsidizing yout low wages. Find a better paying job or start unionizing to force employers to pay better.
hmmmmmmm a college graduate and still working basically minimum wage and begging for tips. Maybe go back to college and get a real education since liberal arts is a joke. She got what she deserved
I had 2 customer's praise me all night for great service, even telling me that they could see all the experience I must have had, cause it showed & the food was awesome!! I gave them their 110.00 bill, the older guest said, "unfortunately due to inflation & rising costs, someone has to lose & that someone is you, you won't be getting a tip, sorry times are tough." My exact words were, of course it's the server who loses, id expect nothing less from people these days, have a great night... I sucked it up & didn't let it ruin my night.
