Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon: Mom now 'main focus' of investigation, police search for child's remains
Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is now the "main focus" of the investigation into the boy's disappearance and death, police said.
Raphael Warnock Says Unlike Herschel Walker He 'Never Pretended' To Be Cop
Walker flashed what appeared to be an honorary police badge after Warnock accused him of "pretending" during the candidates' first debate on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
WJCL
Police issue statement on new evidence seized in search for missing Savannah toddler
Update 5 p.m.: WJCL did request to speak with Chief Hadley. Our request was denied. Update 1:53 p.m.: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued a statement on the case. The following is from John Bischoff, vice president of the division's missing children division:. “As the search...
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chatham County Police: evidence found that will help move case of missing toddler forward
The search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon is no longer only a missing child investigation.
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail traveled with parents, 2-year-old in Georgia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Loudoun County man who was mistakenly released from jail last week was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia with his mom, dad, and a 2-year-old in the car. According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, Stone Colburn and his parents Charles and Heather...
Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. “Finding Quinton Simon is...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1001M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1