ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
MILITARY
The Drive

Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle

The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

If Vladimir Putin is unhinged enough to go nuclear over Ukraine, it's Russia that would face brutal destruction, writes EDWARD LUCAS

As Ukraine’s stunning counter-offensive against Russia’s forces gains momentum, so do fears that an increasingly desperate Vladimir Putin will unleash nuclear Armageddon. In recent days, Kyiv’s troops have scored remarkable gains on two fronts, penetrating Moscow’s defences in the strategic region of Kherson and threatening to sever Russian supply lines.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Putin 'wants to take the world with him when he dies' and 'the decision about using tactical nukes has already been made', says political expert behind claims over Vladimir's health

Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies, and has already taken the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an 'expert' on his 'failing health' has said. Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO], made the...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitali Klitschko
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Newsweek

Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Russia#Music Video#American#Checkpoint
Dr. E.C. Beuck

After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?

The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
EUROPE
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1000M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy