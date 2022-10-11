Read full article on original website
Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
As Ukraine’s stunning counter-offensive against Russia’s forces gains momentum, so do fears that an increasingly desperate Vladimir Putin will unleash nuclear Armageddon. In recent days, Kyiv’s troops have scored remarkable gains on two fronts, penetrating Moscow’s defences in the strategic region of Kherson and threatening to sever Russian supply lines.
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Thousands of Russian soldiers have already called a Ukrainian hotline to surrender in a fresh humiliation for Putin's bedraggled army, officials have said. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said that in just a few weeks some 2,000 people have called the 'I Want To Live' hotline in order to give themselves up.
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies, and has already taken the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an 'expert' on his 'failing health' has said. Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO], made the...
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
The US and its allies would eradicate Russia’s military troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons, said former CIA director David Petraeus. “Just to give you a hypothetical, we would respond by leading a Nato – a collective – effort that...
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
This increasingly common scene is likely to be repeated even more frequently as thousands of Russian conscripts deploy to Ukraine.
The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
