Chattanooga, TN

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
WTVC

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
wtva.com

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
WDEF

RV Explodes in Murray County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
WDEF

Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
WDEF

Walmart charged with assault after store fight

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
6lbs Meth Seized, 4 Arrests, 3 Search Warrants Executed, In 2 Counties

Rory Bentley Shankles (62 of Henagar) was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Brenda Annette Scott (54 of Henagar) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after DeKalb County Narcotics Agents and Henagar Police Officers went to a residence on Tinker Drive in Henagar after receiving information about drug activity. During the search of the residence, approximately 5 lbs. of methamphetamine was discovered and seized as well as Ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
