Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
WTVC
Celebration of life, candlelight vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle on Thursday, October 6th according to her friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
WDEF
Walmart charged with assault after store fight
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
mymix1041.com
Minor arrested, found with notebook of “concerning entries” related to Meigs County High School
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing “concerning entries” about Meigs County High School. Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Officers make 4 arrests and confiscate 5 pounds of meth on Sand Mountain
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County Narcotics officers made a raid after getting information on drug activity in the Henagar area. They say they served three search warrants that netted them more than six pounds of meth. They got 5 pounds of it at a home on tinker...
weisradio.com
6lbs Meth Seized, 4 Arrests, 3 Search Warrants Executed, In 2 Counties
Rory Bentley Shankles (62 of Henagar) was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Brenda Annette Scott (54 of Henagar) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after DeKalb County Narcotics Agents and Henagar Police Officers went to a residence on Tinker Drive in Henagar after receiving information about drug activity. During the search of the residence, approximately 5 lbs. of methamphetamine was discovered and seized as well as Ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0