ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022

On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Block Island Times

Ted Turner, outlier

In 1977, a character named Robert E. “Ted” Turner was the skipper of the 12-meter racing yacht Courageous, as she competed for the America’s Cup off Newport, Rhode Island. (I’m writing this column 150 meters from where the boats were docked at Bannister’s Wharf.) Turner is an interesting guy who thinks outside the box. He’s also a very competitive sort. He is aggressive. Turner was known as The Mouth from the South, Terrible Ted, and.
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pallet Shelters. Not here, not there, maybe not anywhere. No hotel takeovers. What’s next?

Photo from UpRise RI video, below, of community meeting last year in Olneyville. Rhode Island is taking its plan for using Pallet Shelters to provide emergency winter housing for the estimated 500 people in need. Housing officials have been quietly taking the project to local mayors and communities, looking for a home. But while this may be the first many have heard about Pallet Shelters – or tiny, temporary, pop-up housing units, they have been gaining in popularity around the country – but communities in Rhode Island remain resistant or regulations get in the way of an easy or quick implementation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Maryland State
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
Local
California Business
Newport, RI
Business
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NEWPORT, RI
nerej.com

Bellino of Lila Delman Compass sells 250 Ocean Rd. for $5.925 million

Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass brokered the sale of 250 Ocean Rd., which was pending sale after just four days on the market and ultimately closed for $400,000 over the original listing price.* Ruth Bellino, sales associate and local office manager, represented the buyer. Midge Berkery, sales associate with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotels#Resorts#Fitness#Furnishings#Bethesda
Woonsocket Call

Man takes power trip at fall fest

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
WOONSOCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/14/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
nerej.com

Scaralia of Albert sells 3,946 s/f retail center

Cranston, RI Albert Scaralia of Albert Realtors listed and sold a 3,946 s/f retail strip center at 10 Budlong Rd. for $530,000 to Diamond Investment Group LLC The seller was Jean Markarian. Taylor Swanson of Century 21 Luxe was the selling agent. Scaralia was the listing agent. The building consists...
CRANSTON, RI
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Westerly community mourns radio station owner Chris DiPaola

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly radio station WBLQ on Friday announced the death of its owner, Chris DiPaola. DiPaola died suddenly on Thursday night at his home of apparent heart failure. He was 49 years old. His family, friends and everyone at the radio station is stunned by the...
WESTERLY, RI
rinewstoday.com

Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing

Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Multiple departments in southern New England seize hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like candy

Multiple police departments in southern New England this week seized hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like regular candy. On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 70/72 Reservoir Ave. Apt #11 in the city of Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit into a possible Felony Domestic Assault involving a gun. During the search of the residence, Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks.
PAWTUCKET, RI
newportthisweek.com

Emmy Winner Bequeaths $2.5 M to Local Charities

The music and television industries lost a true legend when Roger Englander, Emmy and Peabody award-winning producer and director, died in February 2021. It’s likely there are few of his admirers who know that in 2002, Englander retired to Newport, having owned his condominium at Moorland Farms since 1985. A 50- year resident of Greenwich Village in New York City, Newport was his weekend hideaway. He brought with him a passion for classical music, a desire to make it more widely accessible, a devotion to education and preservation, and a wise and bright spirit.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy