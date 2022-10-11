ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 1

WLUC

Bartender Chris Durley shows you how to make tasty NA drinks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... one person is dead, one is arrested, and another is hospitalized after a crash and fire in L’Anse. Switching gears... Bartender Chris Durley joins Tia Trudgeon and UMT guest host Steve Asplund to start the weekend with a non-alcoholic drink. Watch...
L'ANSE, MI
WLUC

Skandia hosts third annual Harvest Fest

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members got together in Skandia just before the cold weather sets in. It was the third annual Skandia Harvest Fest. The event included a chili and pie contest guess the pumpkin weight, kid games and prizes. Event organizers says this is a way for...
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

What’s next for The Fire Station after Camp Cannabis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know TV6 news anchor Pavlina Osta. Osta has been interviewing celebrities since she started her radio show at 11 years old. She recently had a “full circle” moment at Camp Cannabis. On the topic of the festival... Camp...
FESTIVAL
wearegreenbay.com

Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Saginaw News

3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses

As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan DNR offers fuelwood permits for dead and downed wood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With expected high home heating costs the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has an opportunity. Fuelwood permits are now available to purchase. You can gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas with a fuelwood permit. One permit is available to purchase for $20...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?

Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Two Michigan resorts dubbed 'top spots' for skiing in US

From the steeps and vistas of Michigan's Upper Peninsula to powder stashes below the bridge, the state's ski areas offer winter getaways for all ages and abilities. It surprises many to learn that the Mitten is home to 42 ski areas, second most in the country behind New York, according to reporting by Forbes. The majority have extensive snowmaking systems to ensure quality conditions regardless of the snow in your backyard.
ISHPEMING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox9.com

October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin

(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
MINNESOTA STATE
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Firearm deer season to begin Nov. 15

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re one month away from the start of firearm deer season in the U.P. The DNR said hunters should expect a good deer turnout this season. “Last year we had a little bit of an increase in harvest and we’re hoping for a little more of an increase this year to build on that,” DNR Public Information Officer John Pepin said.
1470 WFNT

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI

