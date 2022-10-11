ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

License plate peeling? NY drivers can replace theirs for free

By Panagiotis Argitis
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsTLO_0iUUOJ2W00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — If your license plate is peeling off, the New York State DMV has a better alternative to duct tape.

New York drivers can exchange any license plate that is peeling for free, but there’s a catch. Customers who want a free replacement are required to get a new plate number.

Those who want the next available standard plate number free of charge can email the DMV and include their current plate number in the subject line with the following inside:

  • name as it appears on the registration
  • address (Please update your address , if not current, prior to e-mailing your request)
  • city, state, ZIP code
  • daytime telephone number
  • peeling plate number
  • a photograph of the peeling plates

DMV officials say a new registration sticker will be included along with the new plates.

If you wish to keep the same plate number, a $20 check is required. The DMV will not accept license plates showing natural aging or chips and cracks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#License Plates#Ny#The New York State Dmv#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy