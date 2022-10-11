Read full article on original website
Final predictions: Big games on South Carolina's bye week
The South Carolina football team has a bye this weekend, but much of the college football world is still rolling. There are a bunch of big games on the docket this weekend, including a couple of big ones at noon, more in the middle of the afternoon and some in the evening as well.
Trovon Baugh Honored As All-American
South Carolina offensive line commit Trovon Baugh has officially been honored as an Under Armour All-American.
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: Top Final Four contenders that could win the national championship
South Carolina was a scary team to face last season and will continue to be intimidating this year as the Gamecocks look to defend their national title. The team that embraces the Final Four grind every Friday certainly has the weapons to repeat, but nothing is guaranteed in college basketball with plenty of competition.
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: Predictions for the 2022-23 season, including South Carolina taking a jump
As the 2022-23 women's college basketball season approaches, some teams and players will carry on momentum from last year, some will improve significantly, and others will have to get back to the drawing board. With star player Aliyah Boston returning, it's almost a given South Carolina will be strong again....
South Carolina Reschedules Appalachian State Game
South Carolina and Appalachian State announced they are rescheduling the first game of their four contest series, initially slated to kickoff in 2025.
Report: Gamecocks Dominating The NIL Landscape
Park Avenue Sports reported several eye-popping figures that suggest South Carolina lies at the top of the NIL landscape.
The Latest On Nyckoles Harbor
Edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor is one of the premier prospects in America, and South Carolina has kept an eye on him.
Bulldogs defeat Rebels in county rivalry
PROSPERITY — Newberry High School tied a team series high Friday evening at Lon Armstrong Stadium with their 11th straight win over Mid-Carolina. While the Rebels’ first two possessions ended in fumbles, their first punt of the evening was returned by Jamel House down to the Rebels’ 33 yard line.
Lloyd: 'I feel like now, it's my time'
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has turned in a strong 2022 season through six games played. Lloyd, who has rushed for 434 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries, recorded a great game on Saturday night in Lexington as he ran for 110 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
The Post and Courier
We tried (and ranked) 8 things at the South Carolina State Fair so you know what's good
It's that time of year, Columbia. The time of year where you can peruse the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and be bombarded with the sights, sounds and smells associated with the fair — from the screams of children on temporary fair rides to the whiffs of every kind of fried food imaginable.
WLTX.com
Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update
LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
The Post and Courier
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
abccolumbia.com
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“S” is for Saluda
“S” is for Saluda (Saluda County; 2020 population 3,603). In 1895 the ordinance that created Saluda County mandated that voters choose a site for the county seat “within three miles of the geographical center of the County.” Voters selected a site where Mine Creek and Red Bank Creek converge to form the Little Saluda River. The town was incorporated in 1897 and by 1912 the economy was booming. In the early twenty-first century, businesses still lined Main and Church Streets. An influx of Hispanics working in the county’s poultry industry was the reason for an increase in the town’s population. Spanish was heard on the streets of Saluda and taught in its schools. In the past few tourists visited Saluda, but the restored Saluda Theater and a museum on the courthouse square began to attract visitors.
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
South Carolina man convicted of human trafficking
David Hayden, 53, a registered sex offender, picked up a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Lancaster County.
