Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Local plant shop Cultivar brings rare foliage finds to Katy
Marita Gabriel, owner of Cultivar, has found comfort in caring for her plants. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Plants mean comfort for Marita and Michael Gabriel, who own and run Cultivar, a rare plant shop in Katy’s LaCenterra development. During the pandemic, the Gabriels’ source of income—coffee shops—had to...
Porta'Vino restaurant brings BYOB Italian concept to The Woodlands
The double-cut smoked pork chop ($29) is brined, smoked and grilled and served with seasonal harvest vegetables, cannellini beans and roasted tomato. Parking, patio and price are three key ingredients that make up Porta’Vino along with its food, said Greg Brenneman, the owner of the restaurant that opened on East Shore Drive in March.
Urban Filly brings Western-inspired clothing to Magnolia
Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October. (Courtesy Urban Filly) Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October, owner and Magnolia resident Connie Heinrich said. "They’re Western-themed or Western-inspired," Heinrich said. "They are more tailored and they...
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar to open in First Colony Mall in November
Poke concept Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is scheduled to open in First Colony Mall, in Sugar Land, in November. (Courtesy Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar) Franchise poke concept Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is scheduled to open a new location in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall, at 16535 Southwest Freeway, in November, mall officials told Community Impact.
Academy Sports + Outdoors celebrating grand opening of Meyerland location
The grand opening of Academy Sports Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston, is set for Nov. 4-6. (Courtesy Academy Sports Outdoors) Academy Sports + Outdoors will hold a grand opening for its 33rd Houston-area location at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston. Services at the new store, in Houston's Meyerland neighborhood, will include curbside pickup, in-store pickup of goods bought online and free shipping on online orders over $25. www.academy.com.
The Roof restaurant celebrates 5 years in Sugar Land
The Roof restaurant, in Sugar Land, celebrates its fifth anniversary in October. The restaurant offers brunch entrees, cocktails, main entrees and desserts along with event options in a lounge environment. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land restaurant and lounge The Roof celebrated five years of business in October. Located atop...
Jeremiah's Italian Ice to open new store in Katy
Jeremiah's Italian Ice will open a new location near Morton Ranch High School in the fall. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) A frozen treats shop will open another location in Katy this fall. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has plans to open a new store in early November, nicknamed Castle Rock. It will...
Texas-based chain Torchy's Tacos plans to open new location in Pearland in 2023
Torchy's Tacos serves a variety of unique taco offerings alongside chips and queso, street corn, guacamole and salsa. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos plans to open its first location in Pearland in early 2023 at 2800 E. Broadway St., Pearland, according to Torchy’s Communications Manager Marisa Patterson. The chain was originally founded in Austin and now has over 90 locations across the United States. Torchy’s Tacos specializes in offering a variety of specialty tacos, margaritas and more. www.torchystacos.com.
Artisan Culture Coffee reopens in Grogan's Mill Village Center
Artisan Culture Coffee reopened in Grogan's Mill Village on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Pexels) Artisan Culture Coffee held its grand reopening Sept. 22 at 2260 Buckthorne Place, Ste. 179, in The Woodlands. Artisan Culture is an independent, family-owned business that was previously located on Sawdust Road. The coffee shop serves locally roasted coffee as well as gluten-free and vegan treats. 832-468-1219. Facebook: Artisan Culture Coffee.
Houston's Sauna & Spa now offering services in Clear Lake
Houston’s Sauna & Spa opened in early October at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston’s Sauna & Spa opened in early October at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. The business provides infrared spas, compression therapy, body contouring, facials and other services. According...
League City, Clear Creek ISD find owner of missing 1959 purse
Photos of Andrea "Beverly" Williams from her teenage years, the owner of the purse located at the renovated League City Community Center. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) A purse from 1959 found while renovating the League City Community Center was successfully reconnected with the family of its former owner. The owner,...
City of Magnolia enters Stage 2 drought, enacts water restrictions
The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in place. (Community Impact staff) The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in effect, according to the city’s website. Under Stage 2 drought restrictions—which are in effect when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woodsy Homelife offers home decor, hand-poured candles in Tomball
Woodsy Homelife offers home decor and hand-poured wooden wick candles. (Courtesy of Woodsy Homelife) Woodsy Homelife, a retail store that sells home decor, jewelry and hand-poured wooden wick candles, opened in September, owner Irene Bisson said. “We hand-pour all of our soy wooden wick candles in shop,” Bisson said.
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District
The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
SweeTTies to bring ice cream, candy bar to Conroe
SweeTTies is opening soon in Conroe and will offer ice cream. (Courtesy Pexels) SweeTTies, a frozen yogurt and candy bar, is expecting to open in early November at 3301 W. Davis St., Conroe. The sweets shop will offer banana splits and ice cream floats. According to the owner, the business will also offer a variety of candy. 936-463-1000. www.sweettiesfroyo.com.
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
Woodall's Bar-B-Que converts to mobile location
Woodall's Bar-B-Que also offers catering for events. (Courtesy Woodall's Bar-B-Que) Woodall's Bar-B-Que closed its restaurant at 22920 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, on Sept. 30 and will continue service from a mobile food truck, which will be open on pop-up dates at locations throughout The Woodlands. Through the food truck, the restaurant will also offer catering services. 281-780-3671. www.woodallsbbq.com.
Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale offering discounted merchandise in Clear Lake
Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale had a grand opening event Sept. 16-18 at its new Baybrook Passage location at 19431 Gulf Freeway, Webster. (Courtesy Dick's Sporting Goods) Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale had a grand opening event Sept. 16-18 at its new Baybrook Passage location at 19431 Gulf Freeway, Webster.
ROSE Therapeutic Farm & Goat Yoga in Brookshire expands property, services
ROSE Therapeutic Farm & Goat Yoga is now also offering farm tours, pumpkin carving and other interactive services on its expanded property. (Courtesy ROSE Therapeutic Farm & Goat Yoga) ROSE Therapeutic Farm & Goat Yoga, formerly known as Goat Yoga Katy, has expanded its facilities and offerings. On Oct. 1,...
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets
