OHIO faculty asked to complete the outdoor classroom survey
Sustainability Living Hub Coordinator Kyle Butler has a message for all Ohio University educators. “Fellow OHIO educators, I’ve seen you out there on College Green with your students when the weather is nice in September and April! Maybe you’ve seen me out there as well,” said Butler, who is an associate professor of instruction in the Ohio Program of Intensive English (OPIE) in the College of Arts and Sciences. “With such a beautiful, tree-shaded campus, why would we want to confine teaching and learning to the walls of a classroom?"
Volunteers needed for Fall Commencement
Volunteers from the Ohio University community are needed to assist with the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony. If you are interested in volunteering to assist with this important event, please sign up at this website. The Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the...
Two seniors receive awards for work with Ohio Innocence Project chapter
Ohio University seniors Jocelin Arbenz and Aleah Bates took home awards when members of the local chapter of the Ohio Innocence Project (OIP-u) attended "Forging Forward: A Conference for OIP-u Leaders, Advisors, and Educators" held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Arbenz was awarded the Hebeh Rafei Outstanding Intern Award for...
OHIO sophomore uses experiences abroad and at OHIO to amplify Hispanic culture
Identity has always been important to OHIO sophomore Alyssa Cruz, who recently had the opportunity to connect further with her Hispanic background on a trip abroad to Spain. Cruz studied in Toledo, Spain with other Ohio University students in May and June as part of the Spain: Spanish Language and Culture in Toledo program offered by the Department of Modern Languages in the College of Arts and Sciences. She was able to gain enough credits through the experience to add a double major in Spanish.
OHIO faculty and staff offered discounted tickets for Oct. 22 football game
All Ohio University faculty and staff are invited to help to Pack Peden on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the OHIO Football team takes on Northern Illinois University at 2 p.m. in Peden Stadium. To help cheer on the Bobcats, OHIO Athletics is offering discounted tickets to all faculty and staff...
Heather Krugman named Executive Director of Business Services
Interim Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Heather Krugman as the new Executive Director of Business Services at Ohio University. As part of her new role, Krugman will oversee the work of the Business Service Center Initiative. The position also includes a dotted line to the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost to help provide and strengthen business services support and communication across each of OHIO’s academic colleges.
Student registration now open for International Education Week activities
Ohio University celebrates International Education Week each year in November to champion the University’s excellence in global education through research, teaching and experiential learning. This year’s programming will focus on students’ globally engaged research and creative activity endeavors. International Education Week (IEW) is an annual joint initiative...
Jordan Zdinak takes her research on Athens lynching to the American Political History Conference
Jordan Zdinak has already illuminated a little-known part of Athens history with her work on the lynching of Christopher Davis. Now as a doctoral student, she's expanding her research to lynchings across the Midwest. Zdinak presented her work at the American Political History Conference this summer with a paper on...
