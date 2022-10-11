ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

How to host a horror movie marathon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every night of the year can be a horror movie night, but it’s especially fitting come autumn as Halloween rolls around. As leaves fall and full moons rise, it’s the time of year for supernatural scares and menacing monsters. A horror movie marathon is a great way to embrace the season, whether you’re seeking more family-friendly frights or want chills that last a lifetime.
MOVIES
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy