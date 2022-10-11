Read full article on original website
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
18 ways to celebrate fall with your kids this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
Plan your weekend with these events including festivals, arts and live music. Oct. 13-23: North Carolina State Fair - Get ready for 10 days of deep fried fair food, rides and more fun!. Oct. 14-16: Dogwood Fall Festival - Celebrate fall in Fayetteville this weekend with a downtown hayride, food...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Up and Coming Weekly
Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners
The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
insideradio.com
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
kiss951.com
Roctoberfest October 15th
Roctoberfest is tomorrow, October 15th in the historic city of Rocky Mount located at 128 Howard Street at the Harlem Brewing Company. Experience national breweries, distilleries, wineries, cideries, artists, chefs and farmers. Also see musicians and taste food from local restaurants. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s fest will benefit the Buck Leonard Association. Food, beverage, cocktails, live jazz, crafts, film, art and unique experiences will be available throughout the festival and at featured restaurants, bars, retail shops, and local galleries. See all the experiences you will have:
Pastor Shirley Caesar Checks In To Discuss “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” Conference
Pastor Shirley Caesar talks about her 49th Annual "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole" Conference at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh.
North Carolina woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greenways are meant for safety when running, N.C. group organizer says
SURF CITY, N.C. — Early in the mornings, the Topsail Area Running Club gets together for some miles. They don’t have a greenway to stay safe from traffic, but members are hoping one will come to the area soon. Many people use greenways to run, hike and walk...
Meet the unicorns: 5 NC startups valued above $1 billion, with three in Triangle
Cary’s Epic Games far and away leads the pack with a valuation of $31.5 billion.
cbs17
1 dead in crash on US 1 in Cary; kayaks fall from trailer, triggering wreck
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a wreck that closed U.S. 1 southbound in Cary for more than two hours Saturday afternoon, officials said. The wreck was reported around 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 southbound near mile marker 97 between Tryon Road/U.S. 64 and Ten Ten Road. U.S. 1 South was closed just south of the U.S. 64/Tryon Road exit until 6:35 p.m.
It’s happening. Long-awaited North Hills barbecue restaurant sets opening date.
Low and slow ... and ready to go.
Epic Halloween House in Holly Springs sparks nationwide fundraiser to help St. Jude
Homeowner Jeff Robertson's spooky Halloween house in Holly Springs is back with an elaborate display for the third year raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Robertson started the next level of Halloween decorations during the pandemic
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
News4Jax.com
Child psychologist explains rise in young mass shooters following recent shooting by 15-year-old in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six of the nine deadliest U.S. mass shootings since 2018 were committed by people 21 or younger, which according to researchers is a shift from trends in the earlier decades. The shooting in North Carolina Thursday night resulted in the deaths of five people including an...
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
