Raleigh, NC

WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
insideradio.com

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Roctoberfest October 15th

Roctoberfest is tomorrow, October 15th in the historic city of Rocky Mount located at 128 Howard Street at the Harlem Brewing Company. Experience national breweries, distilleries, wineries, cideries, artists, chefs and farmers. Also see musicians and taste food from local restaurants. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s fest will benefit the Buck Leonard Association. Food, beverage, cocktails, live jazz, crafts, film, art and unique experiences will be available throughout the festival and at featured restaurants, bars, retail shops, and local galleries. See all the experiences you will have:
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Molly Brown
Benjamin Guggenheim
James Cameron
cbs17

1 dead in crash on US 1 in Cary; kayaks fall from trailer, triggering wreck

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a wreck that closed U.S. 1 southbound in Cary for more than two hours Saturday afternoon, officials said. The wreck was reported around 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 southbound near mile marker 97 between Tryon Road/U.S. 64 and Ten Ten Road. U.S. 1 South was closed just south of the U.S. 64/Tryon Road exit until 6:35 p.m.
WRAL News

Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC

