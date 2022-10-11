Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — New $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost benefits – see exact date

THE next $841 payment for millions of SSI users is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks.

SSI payments usually go out on the first of each month, unless the day falls on a weekend or holiday.

The next payment will be made on November 1.

According to the Social Security Administration, the maximum monthly payout is $841 and the average benefit is $621 nationwide.

The federal SSI monthly checks, which are normally issued at the same time as the federal benefits, are administered by the federal government, but 33 states also manage their own supplemental payments.

Read our Supplemental Security Income live blog for the latest news and updates...

Changes SSI recipients must report

Changes in income, wages, or self-employment income.

Starting, stopping, or changing jobs.

Changing your address or individuals moving in or out of the household.

Changes in marital status (including any same-sex relationships).

Having more than $2,000 if you are single or $3,000 if you are married in resources that you can cash in, sell, or use to pay for food and shelter.

Second SSI payment coming this week

SSI benefits are usually sent out on the first of the month, but because October 1 falls on a Saturday, payments are being deposited slightly earlier.

The average amount a person gets is $621 and the maximum monthly payment is $841.

Couples who are eligible can receive up to $1,261 a month.

Recipients will receive their payments this coming week on Friday, September 30.

Types of income for SSI, part two

Unearned Income: all income that is not earned such as Social Security benefits, pensions, State disability payments, unemployment benefits, interest income, dividends, and cash from friends and relatives.

In-Kind Income: food, shelter, or both that you get for free or for less than its fair market value.

Deemed Income: income from your spouse with whom you live, your parent(s) with whom you live, or your sponsor.

Types of income for SSI

The SSA describes income is any item an individual receives in cash or that can be used for food or shelter.

The four types of income include:

Earned Income: net earnings from self–employment, certain royalties, honoraria, and sheltered workshop payments.

More change beneficiaries need to report to the SSA

Other life changes that need to be reported to the Social Security Administration include:

change in citizenship or immigration status

change in help with living expenses from friends or relatives

eligibility for other benefits or payments

admission to or discharge from an institution

change in school attendance, if you are under age 22

change in legal alien status

sponsor (or sponsor’s spouse) changes of income, resources, or living arrangement for aliens

leaving the US for a full calendar month or for 30 consecutive days or more

an unsatisfied felony or arrest warrant for escape from custody, flight to avoid prosecution or confinement, or flight-escape

Changes recipients need to notify SSA about

The federal government requires recipients to report the following changes to the Social Security Administration because they could affect eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and benefit amount:

change of address

change in living arrangements

change in earned and unearned income, including a change in wages or net earnings from self-employment, including your spouse’s income if you are married and living together, and parents’ income if applying for a child

change in resources including your spouse’s resources, if you are married and living together, and parents’ resources if applying for a child

death of spouse or anyone in your household

change in marital status

The Social Security Administration’s automated services

Automated telephone services include:

Requesting a benefit verification letter or replacement tax summary

Requesting a replacement Medicare Card or applying for help with Medicare prescription drug costs

Getting claim status

Finding addresses for local Social Security offices

Requesting a form to apply for Social Security cards or make changes

Hearing information about SSI, COLA, taxes, payment delivery dates, direct deposit, fraud, and other Social Security services

Updating addresses or phone numbers for Social Security benefits

If you’re deaf or hard of hearing and use TTY equipment, you can call the TTY number at 1-800-325-0778.

How to contact the SSA

Many Social Security offices have been open only for in-person appointments for critical situations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Social Security Administration said the best way to reach a representative for help is online at SSA.gov, or by calling 1-800-772-1213 between 8am and 7pm, Monday through Friday.

Wait times are typically shorter Wednesday through Friday or later in the day, according to the administration.

Automated telephone services are also available 24 hours a day.

Applying for SSI benefits

You can apply for Supplemental Security Income after determining if you are qualified for the program.

The SSA says the process takes 5 to 10 minutes, and you’ll need to provide the following info:

Name, date of birth, and Social Security number of the person interested in SSI

Mailing address and phone number for the person interested in SSI

Your name and phone number if you are helping someone else apply

How SSI recipients can get relief for internet expenses

The internet might be widespread, but this does not mean that everyone can afford to use it.

Thanks to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), those receiving SSI benefits are eligible for aid to contribute to their internet usage.

ACP provides assistance of up to $30/month for eligible households to use towards internet services and up to $75/month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

SSI defined

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a government program that assists persons who are unable to earn enough money on their own.

Adults with disabilities, children with disabilities, and those aged 65 and over are eligible.

Individuals with sufficient job experience may be eligible for SSI payments in addition to disability or retirement benefits.

Likewise, individuals receive different amounts depending on their other sources of income and where they live.

Number of people who receive SSI

According to the Social Security Administration, about 7.8million people in the United States received SSI payments in June 2022.

The majority, 4.3million people aged eighteen to sixty-four, were seniors, 2.3million were children and teenagers, and 1.1million were children and teens.

Each of these groups’ average monthly benefits differed significantly

Who receives SSI payments

The SSI program provides monthly payments to people who:

Are at least age 65 or blind or disabled

Have limited income (wages, pensions, etc.)

Have limited resources (the things you own)

Are US citizens, nationals of the US, or some noncitizens

Reside in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or the Northern Mariana Islands

Residency exemptions are made for children of military parents assigned to permanent duty outside the US, and certain students temporarily abroad may receive SSI payments outside the US, according to the SSA.

Maximum monthly amount revealed

In 2022, the maximum federal SSI payout for an eligible individual is $841 per month.

The amount is $1,261 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

The monthly cost for an essential individual is $421.

Millions avoid poverty each year thanks to SSI

According to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Social Security benefits pull 22.5million people out of poverty each year.

Without the program, an estimated 38 percent of elderly Americans would be living in poverty.

Currently, the poverty rate for that group is only 9 percent.

SNAP eligibility

SNAP, commonly referred to as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food.

To get SNAP benefits, your household must make under a certain income level. Your household includes everyone who lives with you, buys, and prepares food together.

Resources, such as cash or money in a bank account, also affect eligibility.

Currently, households may have $2,250 in resources or $3,500 if at least one person is age 60 or older or disabled.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 49 and able to work but currently unemployed without dependents, you may only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period.

COLA increase and SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are getting larger payments in 2022 via the 5.9 percent Social Security Administration (SSA) COLA boost.

The increase, though, can have an effect on people who are part of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The program helps low-income people, and households need to be under certain income levels in order to receive assistance.

Americans on Social Security may be at risk of losing SNAP benefits if their new income level after the COLA boost exceeds the limits.