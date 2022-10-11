If anyone has the resources to pull off a truly great Halloween look, it’s Hollywood’s elite. They’ve got access to skilled tailors, the best makeup artists in the world, the money to spend on fantastical props. In many cases, they’ve been on set with some of the very characters many of us ordinary people choose to emulate. With all of that in mind, though, it’s remarkable just how many A-listers have managed to get Halloween so wrong.

A brief investigation of the world of terrible celebrity costumes shows that most blunders fall into one of few categories; when they’re not culturally appropriating or being accused of racism, they’re out of touch with real world issues, or simply a tad cringe. We’d also add an honourable mention for all the times, for reasons unbeknownst to the general population, that they’ve dressed up as food.

From The Rock’s ill-fitting lion’s mane to Snooki’s love of the pickle, here’s a look back at all the times celebrities got Halloween dressing wrong.

Hugh Grant

The award for the world’s laziest costume is easily won by Hugh Grant’s appearance at UNICEF’s annual Halloween Ball in 2015. Grant is one of the most successful British stars of our time, famed for his charisma and romcom-hero style, but you wouldn’t think so judging by this ill-fitting onesie and bizarre shaggy hood. At least he looks happy.

Snooki

Snooki loves pickles so much that she became one. As far as pickle costumes go, we’re willing to defend this one on grounds of creative flair. The Jersey Shore star wore a dress made of what looked like sliced pickles at a Halloween party in Las Vegas in 2010, accessorised with a satin green cape.

To avoid confusion, she also carried a massive gold spear with a pickle on top. Snooki later tweeted that she chose the costume hoping someone would give her a free pickle subscription. We admire the hustle.

Katy Perry

Hot Cheetos have consistently been hailed as the USA’s favourite snack. According to a recent a study , 77 million Americans consumed at least one bag of the crisps in 2020. Whether this information makes Katy Perry’s 2014 costume any more palatable is yet to be determined. Bonus points, though, for the matching shoes.

Kyle MacLachlan

Sticking with the theme of dressing up as food items, Kyle MacLachlan’s chose to dress up as kale for Halloween 2016. While the leafy vegetable has become somewhat of a “superfood” in recent years, sticking random bits of kale on your head and body is an insult to smoothie connoisseurs everywhere. The actor later revealed the costume referenced director David Lynch’s nickname for him.

The Rock

Mufasa is turning in his grave at this abomination. We’re yet to see a celebrity take on the lion costume and succeed. The Rock is out of the running with this poor attempt from 2020, which looks like it was bought from a children’s section.

Princess Beatrice

The only royal here, Princess Beatrice earns a spot on the worst dressed list for this bizarre and lacklustre costume from 2016. We’d argue that no one over the age of 10 should be dressed up as a unicorn for Halloween, but if you are so inclined, a purple wig and plastic headpiece is hardly sufficient.

Heidi Klum

When it comes to Halloween, no celebrity is quite as revered for dressing-up as Heidi Klum. We’ve seen various show-stopping tributes over the years, from her take on Shrek ’s Fiona in 2018 to Jessica Rabbit in 2015. Unfortunately, Klum badly missed the mark and faced widespread criticism in 2008 when she opted to dress up as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and time.

Paris Hilton

“In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up in costumes and beg for candy. In Girl World, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything else about it.” Cady Heron, 2004

Ashley Benson

Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson sparked controversy in 2015 when she shared a now-deleted photograph on social media of herself wearing a “Cecil the Lion” costume.

Cecil was a male African lion who was lured out of a protected area in the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe and killed by Walter Palmer, an American trophy hunter.

Taylor Swift

“Can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel s***.” Though famed for leaving countless easter eggs for her fans, Swift sadly left no hidden messages in this Halloween look from 2021. She’s literally just dressed like a squirrel.

Kenya Moore, Chrissy Teigen and Ellie Goulding

The list of celebrities who have worn Native American headdresses on Halloween is long. Notable offenders include Hilary Duff in 2016, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore in 2021, Chrissy Teigen in 2008, and Ellie Goulding in 2014, to name a few.

Julianne Hough, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Aldean

A number of Hollywood stars have worn blackface makeup to dress up as Black characters and celebrities; Julianne Hough on Halloween 2013 when she dressed up as Orange Is the New Black ’s Crazy Eyes, Jimmy Kimmel when he dressed up as basketball player Karl Malone in 1999, and Jason Aldean, when he dressed up as Lil Wayne in 2015.

Harry Hamlin

Harry Hamlin faced fierce backlash in 2015 when he wore a T-shirt bearing the Nazi swastika as part of his Halloween costume. Hamlin and his wife, Lisa Rinna, dressed up as Sex Pistol’s star Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are often hailed as “couple goals”, but this matching look from 2021 – a doctor and the Covid-19 vaccine – left fans divided. Some cringed at Bloom’s “Dr Dilf” ID badge, while others praised the pair for raising awareness around the vaccine drive.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen’s cow costume in 2012 was neither racially insensitive nor culturally appropriating, but it was offensive – nobody wants to see a grown adult dressed as a cow, complete with udders.