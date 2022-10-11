ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the times celebrities got Halloween dressing wrong

By Saman Javed
By Saman Javed
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aha0_0iUUNTel00

If anyone has the resources to pull off a truly great Halloween look, it’s Hollywood’s elite. They’ve got access to skilled tailors, the best makeup artists in the world, the money to spend on fantastical props. In many cases, they’ve been on set with some of the very characters many of us ordinary people choose to emulate. With all of that in mind, though, it’s remarkable just how many A-listers have managed to get Halloween so wrong.

A brief investigation of the world of terrible celebrity costumes shows that most blunders fall into one of few categories; when they’re not culturally appropriating or being accused of racism, they’re out of touch with real world issues, or simply a tad cringe. We’d also add an honourable mention for all the times, for reasons unbeknownst to the general population, that they’ve dressed up as food.

From The Rock’s ill-fitting lion’s mane to Snooki’s love of the pickle, here’s a look back at all the times celebrities got Halloween dressing wrong.

Hugh Grant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gk9E_0iUUNTel00

The award for the world’s laziest costume is easily won by Hugh Grant’s appearance at UNICEF’s annual Halloween Ball in 2015. Grant is one of the most successful British stars of our time, famed for his charisma and romcom-hero style, but you wouldn’t think so judging by this ill-fitting onesie and bizarre shaggy hood. At least he looks happy.

Snooki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKBE2_0iUUNTel00

Snooki loves pickles so much that she became one. As far as pickle costumes go, we’re willing to defend this one on grounds of creative flair. The Jersey Shore star wore a dress made of what looked like sliced pickles at a Halloween party in Las Vegas in 2010, accessorised with a satin green cape.

To avoid confusion, she also carried a massive gold spear with a pickle on top. Snooki later tweeted that she chose the costume hoping someone would give her a free pickle subscription. We admire the hustle.

Katy Perry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdFff_0iUUNTel00

Hot Cheetos have consistently been hailed as the USA’s favourite snack. According to a recent a study , 77 million Americans consumed at least one bag of the crisps in 2020. Whether this information makes Katy Perry’s 2014 costume any more palatable is yet to be determined. Bonus points, though, for the matching shoes.

Kyle MacLachlan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC1D7_0iUUNTel00

Sticking with the theme of dressing up as food items, Kyle MacLachlan’s chose to dress up as kale for Halloween 2016. While the leafy vegetable has become somewhat of a “superfood” in recent years, sticking random bits of kale on your head and body is an insult to smoothie connoisseurs everywhere. The actor later revealed the costume referenced director David Lynch’s nickname for him.

The Rock

Mufasa is turning in his grave at this abomination. We’re yet to see a celebrity take on the lion costume and succeed. The Rock is out of the running with this poor attempt from 2020, which looks like it was bought from a children’s section.

Princess Beatrice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8nhm_0iUUNTel00

The only royal here, Princess Beatrice earns a spot on the worst dressed list for this bizarre and lacklustre costume from 2016. We’d argue that no one over the age of 10 should be dressed up as a unicorn for Halloween, but if you are so inclined, a purple wig and plastic headpiece is hardly sufficient.

Heidi Klum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXSLH_0iUUNTel00

When it comes to Halloween, no celebrity is quite as revered for dressing-up as Heidi Klum. We’ve seen various show-stopping tributes over the years, from her take on Shrek ’s Fiona in 2018 to Jessica Rabbit in 2015. Unfortunately, Klum badly missed the mark and faced widespread criticism in 2008 when she opted to dress up as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and time.

Paris Hilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yy6Er_0iUUNTel00

“In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up in costumes and beg for candy. In Girl World, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything else about it.” Cady Heron, 2004

Ashley Benson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzn1r_0iUUNTel00

Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson sparked controversy in 2015 when she shared a now-deleted photograph on social media of herself wearing a “Cecil the Lion” costume.

Cecil was a male African lion who was lured out of a protected area in the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe and killed by Walter Palmer, an American trophy hunter.

Taylor Swift

“Can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel s***.” Though famed for leaving countless easter eggs for her fans, Swift sadly left no hidden messages in this Halloween look from 2021. She’s literally just dressed like a squirrel.

Kenya Moore, Chrissy Teigen and Ellie Goulding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqYYn_0iUUNTel00

The list of celebrities who have worn Native American headdresses on Halloween is long. Notable offenders include Hilary Duff in 2016, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore in 2021, Chrissy Teigen in 2008, and Ellie Goulding in 2014, to name a few.

Julianne Hough, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Aldean

A number of Hollywood stars have worn blackface makeup to dress up as Black characters and celebrities; Julianne Hough on Halloween 2013 when she dressed up as Orange Is the New Black ’s Crazy Eyes, Jimmy Kimmel when he dressed up as basketball player Karl Malone in 1999, and Jason Aldean, when he dressed up as Lil Wayne in 2015.

Harry Hamlin

Harry Hamlin faced fierce backlash in 2015 when he wore a T-shirt bearing the Nazi swastika as part of his Halloween costume. Hamlin and his wife, Lisa Rinna, dressed up as Sex Pistol’s star Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are often hailed as “couple goals”, but this matching look from 2021 – a doctor and the Covid-19 vaccine – left fans divided. Some cringed at Bloom’s “Dr Dilf” ID badge, while others praised the pair for raising awareness around the vaccine drive.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen’s cow costume in 2012 was neither racially insensitive nor culturally appropriating, but it was offensive – nobody wants to see a grown adult dressed as a cow, complete with udders.

The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘Pure imagination’: Russell Crowe denies My Best Friend’s Wedding director’s claim he had disastrous audition

Russell Crowe is denying a claim that his audition to star in My Best Friend’s Wedding went terribly. In fact, he is denying that the audition ever happened at all. The 1997 romantic comedy starred Julia Roberts as a woman who realises she is in love with her best friend when he gets engaged to somebody else. While the best friend in question was ultimately played by Dermot Mulroney, Crowe was one of the actors who auditioned for the role.
MOVIES
The Independent

Seth Green says Bill Murray picked him up by his ankles and dropped him ‘in the trash’ aged 9

Seth Green is the latest actor to accuse Bill Murray of inappropriate behaviour.Speaking on the Good Mythical Morning YouTube show, Green said he was nine when the Groundhog Day actor picked him up by the ankles backstage on Saturday Night Live and dumped him in a rubbish bin.“When I was nine years old, I did a spot on Saturday Night Live when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday,” Green recalled, adding that Murray was the show’s host that weekend.“[Murray] saw...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coolio: Musician behind one of the most popular rap hits of all time

Coolio was the musician who rose to stardom with “Gangsta’s Paradise”, a Nineties mega-hit and one of the most successful rap singles of all time. Released in 1995, it became the signature song for the soundtrack to the film Dangerous Minds.Coolio, who has died aged 59, made playful, melodic and popular music, in contrast to many others in the LA hip-hop and rap scene, and had worked hard, succeeding in achieving recognition in a crowded field. Artis Leon Ivey Jr was born in 1963 in Monessen, Pennsylvania – the son of a carpenter and a factory worker – and grew...
HIP HOP
The Independent

‘In absolute bits’: Jayde Adams’s performance for late sister brings Strictly viewers to tears

Jayde Adams’s American Smooth on Strictly Come Dancingtonight (15 October) left many viewers in tears.The dance, performed to “Wind Beneath My Wings” with the comedian and actor’s professional partner Karen Hauer, was in tribute to Adams’s sister, Jenna, who died 11 years ago from a brain tumour.In the VT shown before the performance, Adams said: “‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ was made famous by Bette Midler, who was mine and my sister Jenna’s most favourite musician when we were growing up… We’d make up dances to Bette in my parents’ living room.“She was two years older than me and she...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

The Independent

