ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

FedEx Driver Charged With Stealing Nearly $100K Worth Of Sneakers From Foot Locker Delivery

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UQpN_0iUUNQ0a00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5jxv_0iUUNQ0a00

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

F edEx delivery driver Morris Jones is facing a pair of felonies after allegedly stealing $96,000 worth of Foot Locker merch. First reported by Detroit station WDIV , a loss prevention agent became concerned after a series of deliveries scheduled to arrive at an Eastpointe, MI retail location suddenly went missing. So the agent contacted law enforcement on Monday, October 3 about the situation.

“As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was drafted by Eastpointe police and executed at Morris Jones’s home located on the 23000 block of Courtland in Eastpointe,” the Eastpointe Police and Fire Department reported on its Facebook page. “The search resulted in the seizure of approximately $96,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Footlocker. Other items were seized as evidence.”

The 40-year-old Jones reportedly surrendered without a fight. He faces one charge of embezzlement and another to receive and conceal stolen property. Morris was also fitted with a GPS tracking device and slapped with a $25,000 personal bond. Per the Eastpointe PFD, there is an outstanding warrant for a female accessory who may have been involved as well.

News of the Foot Locker plot comes about one month after $800,000 worth of Nike merch was stolen in Memphis, TN. Twenty parked trailer trucks were ransacked shortly after midnight on September 6, less than a mile from a Nike distribution center.

According to the Memphis Police Department, there were surveillance cameras focused on the front of the lot where the trucks were parked but none in the back. And based on photos and videos of the aftermath, it appears the thieves had selective taste.

The site of the theft was littered with empty boxes of multiple sneakers from the Jordan line, including the Jordan 4, the Jordan 6, and the Jordan 11. But from the clip below, the looters left plenty of $60 Run Star Runner kicks untouched.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
City
Memphis, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Jordan 11#Fraud#Foot Locker Delivery#Fire Department#Footlocker#Nike#Tn#The Memphis Police De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI
fox29.com

15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
DETROIT, MI
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy