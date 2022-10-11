Get more than 40% off the Lenovo Chromebook S345 with this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal

Amazon Prime Day’s younger sibling is here, the Prime Early Access Sale , just a few months after the main event took place. And we can say, so far, we haven’t been disappointed by its deals.

From household essentials and kitchen appliances to Apple products and Amazon devices , there are savings all around, and we’re here to help you find the offers you’re looking for. Follow our liveblog to find out about the best deals as they drop, and avoid missing out on stellar savings.

Tech is always a popular category when it comes to sale events, as it’s often an area where the biggest discounts occur. So far, we’ve seen £150 slashed off the Samsung A53 smartphone , 49% off Bose’s 700 noise cancelling headphones and many more offers on TVs and laptops .

This Lenovo Chromebook deal really stood out for us, too, with more than 40 per cent off its original retail price, bringing it down to less than £160.

So, whether it’s your hardware or software that’s making you want to upgrade, read on to find out what this laptop has to offer.

Lenovo Chromebook S345: Was £269.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s £110 off this smart-looking Lenovo Chromebook in the Prime Early Access Sale. Like all Chromebooks, the Lenovo S345 runs on the speedy and lightweight Chrome OS operating system, meaning you can’t install Windows or MacOS software on it.

The experience is closer to a mobile phone or tablet than a full desktop, but if you find you mostly only work inside a web browser – writing, emailing, Netflixing, spreadsheeting – a Chromebook makes perfect sense and is very affordable. Plus, nowadays Google offers a lot of alternatives to traditional Windows software such as Word and Excel, with additional web programs available for creating slides and other services.

The Lenovo S345 boots up instantly, has a giant battery life of up to 10 hours, and is exceptionally secure against viruses and other malware.

