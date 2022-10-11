ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

VOTE: Dave Ryan Show's Best Jack-O-Lantern Contest presented by the MN Zoo

By Aj Mansour
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTIyt_0iUUN9Ki00

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns bigger and better than ever at the Minnesota Zoo! Gather your family and friends and come explore our glowing trail with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. This year’s trail will lead you on a magical journey through a ‘Night at the Library,’ featuring new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun.

To celebrate the kick off to this wonderful event, The Dave Ryan Show is holding a Jack-O-Lantern carving contest to see who can carve the best pumpkin! Check out the pictures of their pumpkins below and then don't forget to cast your vote in the poll to help us decide on the winner!

"Goblin" - carved by Dave Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJcRJ_0iUUN9Ki00

"RataSpooky" - carved by Falen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDJ3W_0iUUN9Ki00

"Flower Prowess" - carved by Jenny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRUXT_0iUUN9Ki00

"Drake" - carved by Drake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwlX2_0iUUN9Ki00

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE IN THE POLL BELOW...

CLICK HERE for tickets to the 2022 JACK-O-LANTERN SPECTACULAR at the MN Zoo!

Comments / 0

Related
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
612
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy