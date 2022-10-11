VOTE: Dave Ryan Show's Best Jack-O-Lantern Contest presented by the MN Zoo

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns bigger and better than ever at the Minnesota Zoo! Gather your family and friends and come explore our glowing trail with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. This year’s trail will lead you on a magical journey through a ‘Night at the Library,’ featuring new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun.

To celebrate the kick off to this wonderful event, The Dave Ryan Show is holding a Jack-O-Lantern carving contest to see who can carve the best pumpkin! Check out the pictures of their pumpkins below and then don't forget to cast your vote in the poll to help us decide on the winner!

"Goblin" - carved by Dave Ryan

"RataSpooky" - carved by Falen

"Flower Prowess" - carved by Jenny

"Drake" - carved by Drake

