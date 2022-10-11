Civil rights attorney Fred Gray talks about religion, racism during talk at Faulkner

Civil Rights attorney and Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Fred Gray spoke at Faulkner University's chapel service Monday morning.

In a conversation with Faulkner president Mitch Henry, Gray spoke about his work in the modern civil rights movement and how his education shaped his law career − and how his law career shaped America.

"And the beginning of my law practice and filing suits that later ended up almost destroying every aspect of American life and that's, you know, the rest of the story," Gray said to the crowd.

Early career days

Gray remembered his early career days and said that back then, there were two career paths for a Black man − teacher or preacher. He enrolled at Alabama State University with the goal of becoming a teacher.

While there, he rode the Montgomery city bus system. In his words, he didn't know much about what lawyers did, but he knew they solved problems. "And I concluded that we, the Black people in Montgomery, when I came back here in 1948, were having problems," he said.

Christian education

After his talk, Gray said that he had always valued Christian education, but he had to leave Alabama for Nashville for his religious education. Gray is a previous board member of Faulkner and moved into Emeritus status in 2014, according to Henry.

Gray went up to Nashville to finish his education and get his law degree and when he returned, he was put in touch with Claudette Colvin, a 15-year-old-girl who stood up for herself by not standing on the bus. Gray lost that case.

Civil rights

Jo Ann Robinson worked to organize the modern civil rights movement soon after and brought Black leaders together. She said she wanted to bring her pastor, Martin Luther King, Jr., aboard because he could move people with words ("And, I say, well, fine, why don't we try to get him to do that.").

"And one other thing you need, you might need a lawyer, here I am, and that's what happened," Gray said. "And that's how it all started."

While they made progress, Gray said that we have still not achieved equality in the country. He told the crowd to identify problems in their community, whether they be racial, social or economic, and speak to their community about it. "Because we still have some problems," he said.

Religion

Henry said that his theme for the school year is vocational ministry and asked Gray how his career reflected that ministry.

Gray traced his career choice back to his early life and said that all of his work came from his foundation of religion.

"As a lawyer or as a preacher or as an elder, it all started with my religious background," he said.

He and his family grew up attending the Holt Street Church of Christ. Gray later attended school in Nashville, but he credited his time there as a result of his education at Holt Street.

Congressman John Lewis

As he closed his talk, Gray recalled had with John Lewis, the late United States Representative from Georgia, days before his death.

Lewis told him to "keep going, keep moving forward."

"So, if you want to know what you can do: keep going, keep moving, keep the record straight, do it in a non violent manner and do it until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream," Gray said. "That's what he told me, that's what I tell you."

At the end of his talk, Gray, wearing his Presidential Medal of Honor, received a standing ovation.

