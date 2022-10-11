Eastern State Penitentiary hosting Pride Night with Haunters Against Hate

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The walls of Fairmount’s favorite haunted house will get doused with a dash of color Tuesday night.

Eastern State Penitentiary ’s Halloween Nights is celebrating National Coming Out Day by hosting a Pride Night full of special festivities. The event is an opportunity to support and celebrate LGBTQ staff members and the community at large.

“There will be special performances by drag performers from our team in both [themed bars] Bazaar Bar and Bloodline Lounge,” said Brett Bertolino, vice president and director of operations. “Glitter and Garbage will be doing a special cabaret performance in the Speakeasy at Al Capone’s Cell.”

Eastern State is also partnering with Haunters Against Hate , a nonprofit that raises money for various LGBTQ organzaitions in the haunted attraction industry across the country, ensuring a fair work environment where people can be proud of being who they are.

“This is an opportunity for us as an organization that is part of the haunted attraction Halloween industry to support people of LGBTQ backgrounds in this industry and make sure that they are being supported not only at our event but events across the country,” Bertolino added.

Pride Night is on Tuesday during select windows between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 per person and include admission to Halloween Nights and two drinks.

For more information, visit easternstate.org/pride .