Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player

According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The San Antonio Spurs are 0-3 in the preseason after losing to the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.

They will play their fourth preseason game on Tuesday evening on the road in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.

The NBA season begins in one week, so teams around the league continue made many roster moves.

On Monday, the Spurs have signed Chaundee Brown Jr., according to RealGM's NBA transaction log (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Brown Jr. played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks this past season.

He played in five games and averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

His best game came (while playing for the Hawks) in a loss against the Chicago Bulls.

In that game, he scored 16 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists on 50% shooting from the three-point range.

In 30 regular season G League games, he averaged 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

Over the offseason, he was waived by the Hawks and had his G League rights traded to the Austin Spurs.

It was also previously reported (by Hoops Hype's Alberto De Roa) that he had signed with the Austin Spurs.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if he makes the 15-man roster, gets a two-way contract or plays in the G League.

Last season, the Spurs were the tenth seed in the Western Conference, and lost in the play-in tournament to the New Orleans Pelicans.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19 when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.